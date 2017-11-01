Weekly scoreboard for the Nov. 3 edition

These are the scores for games played between Monday, Oct. 23 and Sunday, Oct. 29. For more in depth coverage, read us in print or on-line.

Girls Volleyball

Southington 3, Hall 0

(25-17, 25-11, 25-9)

Monday, Oct. 23

At West Hartford

HIGHLIGHTS— Southington : Jenna Martin, 7-for-7 serving, 3 aces, 4 digs; Hannah Zelina, 12-for-12 serving, 2 aces, 12 attacks, 7 kills, 4 digs; Julia Wells, 2-for-3 serving, 1 ace, 3 digs; Stephanie Zera, 10-for-11 serving, 3 aces, 34 assists, 2 attacks, 2 digs; Lynsey Danko, 3-for-3 serving, 1 dig; Brooke Cooney, 19-for-19 serving, 3 aces, 15 attacks, 8 kills, 1 dig; Emily Tinyszin, 7-for-7 serving, 2 aces, 1 dig; Nolyn Allen, 4-for-4 serving, 1 attack, 11 digs; Erica Bruno, 20 attacks, 7 kills, 1 dig; Haley Larrabee, 5-for-7 serving, 1 ace, 14 attacks, 4 kills, 3 digs; Cassidy Herrick, 3 digs; Sarah Myrick, 26 attacks, 9 kills,1 dig.

Hall : No stats available.

Records—SHS, 14-2. HHS, 11-8.

Southington 3, Pomperaug 0

(25-16, 25-11, 25-15)

Wednesday, Oct. 25

At Southington

HIGHLIGHTS— Southington : Jenna Martin, 4-for-5 serving, 2 aces, 1 assist, 2 digs; Hannah Zelina, 12-for-14 serving, 3 aces, 16 attacks, 8 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs; Julia Wells, 1-for-1 serving, 1 dig; Stephanie Zera, 15-for-16 serving, 3 aces, 25 assists, 2 attacks, 8 digs; Lynsey Danko, 9 digs; Brooke Cooney, 12-for-13 serving, 1 ace, 14 attacks, 2 kills, 1 block, 3 digs; Emily Tinyszin, 2-for-4 serving, 2 attacks, 1 kill, 1 block; Nolyn Allen, 4-for-4 serving, 7 digs; Erica Bruno, 12 attacks, 6 kills, 1 block; Haley Larrabee, 13-for-14 serving, 4 aces, 17 attacks, 4 kills, 1 block, 5 digs; Cassidy Herrick, 2-for-2 serving, 1 ace; Sarah Myrick, 18 attacks, 8 kills, 1 dig.

Pomperaug : No stats available.

Records—PHS, 13-5. SHS, 15-2.

Southington 3, NW Catholic 0

(25-9, 25-8, 25-6)

Thursday, Oct. 26

At Southington

HIGHLIGHTS— Southington : Jenna Martin, 1-for-1 serving; Hannah Zelina, 7-for-8 serving, 1 ace, 11 attacks, 8 kills, 1 block; Julia Wells, 9-for-9 serving, 2 aces, 6 attacks, 3 kills, 3 digs; Stephanie Zera, 13-for-13 serving, 2 aces, 34 assists, 1 attack, 1 kill, 4 digs; Brooke Cooney, 6-for-6 serving, 3 aces, 6 attacks, 3 kills, 1 dig; Emily Tinyszin, 13-for-15 serving, 6 aces, 6 attacks, 3 kills, 1 block, 1 dig; Nolyn Allen, 0-for-1 serving, 8 digs; Erica Bruno, 0-for-1 serving, 10 attacks, 8 kills; Haley Larrabee, 10-for-10 serving, 2 aces, 4 attacks, 1 kill, 2 digs; Cassidy Herrick, 4-for-5 serving, 1 ace, 1 attack; Sarah Myrick, 0-for-1 serving, 16 attacks, 8 kills, 1 dig.

NW Catholic : Kayla Midney, 16 digs; Katherine Jacobs, 4 kills.

Records—NWC, 5-15. SHS, 16-2.

Girls Swimming

Southington 96, Berlin 82

Tuesday, Oct. 24

At Plainville HS

200 med relay—1, SHS (Meghan Hammarlund, Julie Duszak, Maddie Symecko, Gianna Perugini), 2:01.03; 2, BHS; 3, SHS (Abigail LoPresti, Kayla-Thanh Nguyen, Patrycja Zajac, Anny Moquete).

200 free—1, Olivia Fournier, SHS, 2:00.69; 2, Andie Nadeau, SHS; 3, Kara Zazzaro, SHS; 4, Kailey Lacasse, BHS; 5, Joanna Sobilo, BHS.

200 IM—1, Hammarlund, SHS, 2:26.9; 2, Adessa Noyes, SHS; 3, Zajac, SHS; 4, Sadie Boyer, BHS; 5, Tori Cascone, BHS.

50 free—1, Julie Duszak, SHS, 25.94; 2, Gianna Perugini, SHS; 3, Madeline Palmese, BHS; 4, Najey Ramos, BHS; 5, Gina Calo, SHS.

Diving—1, A Whiteside, BHS, 249.6; 2, McKenna Evans, BHS; 3, Liz Beaulieu, SHS; 4, Alexa Lanteri, BHS; 5, Alyssa Aulbiach, SHS.

100 fly—1, K Chmielewski, BHS, 1:05.72; 2, Symecko, SHS; 3, Nguyen, SHS; 4, Jenna Famiglietti, SHS; 5, Julia Raynock, BHS.

100 free—1, Fournier, SHS, 55.44; 2, Palmese, BHS; 3, Zazzaro, SHS; 4, LoPresti, SHS; 5, Ramos, BHS.

500 free—1, Nadeau, SHS, 5:48.57; 2, Julia Holland, SHS; 3, Calo, SHS; 4, Lacasse, BHS; 5, Sobilo, BHS.

200 free relay—1, SHS (Duszak, Jenn Monte, Kara Zazzaro, Fournier), 1:50.12; 2, SHS (Zajac, Moquete, LoPresti, Nguyen); 3, BHS.

100 back—exhibition.

100 breast—exhibition.

400 free relay—exhibition.

Record—SHS, 8-2.

Field Hockey

Southington 3, EO Smith 2

Wednesday, Oct. 25

At EO Smith HS, Storrs

Southington 00 02/1 — 03

EO Smith 02 00/0 — 02

First half—1, Taryn Asselin, EOS, 28:26; 2, Gabby Patrone, EOS, 27:26.

Second half—3, Jenna Sheehan (Emma Doran), SHS, 27:20; 4, Doran, SHS, 12:56.

Overtime—5, Sheehan, SHS, 9:40.

Corners—SHS, 14. EOS, 3.

Shots—SHS, 17. EOS, 3

Saves—Maddie Belfonti, SHS, 1. EOS, 6.

Records—SHS, 7-6. EOS, 5-5.

Southington 2, Newington 1

(Overtime)

Friday, Oct. 27

At Newington

Southington 01 00/1 — 02

Newington 01 00/0 — 01

First half—1, Nicky Martocchio (Sydney Rice), SHS, 26:05; 2, Sam Guidice, NHS, 6:34.

Second half—No scoring.

Overtime—3, Martocchio (Lauren Graef), SHS, 2:02.

Corners—SHS, 5. NHS, 13.

Shots—SHS, 5. NHS, 6.

Saves—Maddie Belfonti, SHS, 3. Sharon Sherpa, NHS, 2.

Records—SHS, 8-6. NHS, 0-14.

Girls Soccer

Southington 0, Conard 0

(Overtime)

Wednesday, Oct. 25

At Conard HS, West Hartford

Southington 00 00 0/0 — 00

Conard 00 00 0/0 — 00

First half—No scoring.

Second half—No scoring.

First overtime—No scoring.

Second overtime—No scoring.

Shots—SHS, 16. CHS, 6.

Saves—Olivia Sherwood, SHS, 4. Mackenzie Brink, CHS, 7.

Records—SHS, 9-3-2. CHS, 9-3-2.

Southington 2, Hall 0

Friday, Oct. 27

At Southington

Hall 00 00 — 00

Southington 02 00 — 02

First half—1, Ally Carr (Taylor Hubert), SHS; 2, Kelly Doyle (Natalie Verderame), SHS.

Second half—No scoring.

Shots—HHS, 3. SHS, 12.

Saves—Sarah Peschke, HHS, 6. Olivia Sherwood, SHS, 2.

Records—HHS, 6-7-2. SHS, 10-3-2.

Boys Soccer

Southington 1, Hall 0

Thursday, Oct. 26

At Hall HS, West Hartford

Southington 00 00 0/1 — 01

Hall 00 00 0/0 — 00

First half—No scoring.

Second half—No scoring.

First overtime—No scoring.

Second overtime—1, Alexis Frausto (Tyler Salzillo), SHS, 4:04.

Shots—SHS, 6. HHS, 9.

Saves—Evan Daddona, SHS, 5. Clay Courtmanche, HHS, 7.

Corners—SHS, 2. HHS, 1.

Records—SHS, 7-5-2. HHS, 9-2-3.

Football

East Hartford 27, Southington 20

Friday, Oct. 27

At Southington

East Hartford 00 07 00 20 — 27

Southington 00 07 07 06 — 20

First Quarter

No scoring.

Second Quarter

EHHS—Kevon Jones 39 run (16 kick), 10:43.

SHS—Joe Koczera 8 pass from Will Barmore (Evan Johanns kick), 0:12.9.

Third Quarter

SHS—Jimmy Ringrose 45 pass from Barmore (Johanns kick), 8:36.

Fourth Quarter

EHHS—Jones 4 run (kick failed), 10:41.

SHS—Ryan Montalvo 9 run (kick failed), 5:45.

EHHS—Raquan Tompkins 6 run (16 kick), 3:16.

EHHS—Jaydon Gardener 41 pass from Tompkins (16 kick), 0:56.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING— East Hartford (33-138) : Raquan Tompkins, 15-73; Kevon Jones, 11-62; David Ortiz, 4-4; Quinton Haughton, 1-1; Israel Colon, 1-(-1); Team, 1-(-1). Southington (21-89) : Ryan Montalvo, 10-73; Will Barmore, 6-21; Jimmy Ringrose, 1-0; Tanner LaRosa, 4-(-5).

PASSING—Raquan Tompkins, EHHS, 9-15-0, 267 yards; Will Barmore, SHS, 20-32-1, 275 yards.

RECEIVING— East Hartford (9-267) : Jayden Gardener, 3-126; Jaquan Allen, 2-67; Kevon Jones, 2-48; David Ortiz, 1-21; Israel Colon, 1-5. Southington (20-275) : Tim O’Shea, 6-63; Jamie Lamson, 4-107; Jimmy Ringrose, 3-70; Jacob Flynn, 3-18; Ryan Montalvo, 2-11; Joe Koczera, 1-8; Jacob Drena, 1-(-2).

Records—EHHS, 6-1. SHS, 6-1.