Southington Recreation Department listings for the Nov. 3 edition

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Recreation Department at (860) 276-6219. Checks should be payable to Town of Southington. Pre-registration and payment is required. For more information, registration forms, or an activity schedule visit www.southington.org/recreation.

LIGHT UP THE GREEN CONTEST—Entries accepted through Sunday, Nov. 26 for official “switch flippers” for the holiday light displays on the Southington and Plantsville town greens to kick off the White Christmas in the Community event on Friday, Dec. 1. Open to Southington boys and girls, ages 3-10. One entry per child. Winners will be selected by random drawing on Monday, Nov. 27. More at www.southington.org/HolidayLights.

ARTS & CRAFTS (SPECIAL NEEDS)—Thursdays, Nov. 9, Dec. 14, Jan. 11, Feb. 8, March 8, April 26, and May 24, 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., in the Derynoski Elementary School cafeteria. Cost is $15 per class. Info and registration at www.southington.org/ArtsCrafts.

DOG OBEDIENCE CLASSES (INTERMEDIATE)—Wednesdays, Nov. 8-Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., at Stay N Play Pets, 420 N. Main St. Instructor is Kevin Medeiros. All dogs must be at least 3 months of age by the first class with up-to-date vaccinations. Cost is $105. More info and forms at www.Southington.org/DogObedience.

DOG OBEDIENCE CLASSES (BEGINNERS)—Saturdays, Nov. 11-Dec. 23, 11 a.m.-noon, at Stay N Play Pets, 420 N. Main St. Instructor is Kevin Medeiros. All dogs must be at least 3 months of age by the first class with up-to-date vaccinations. No dogs at the first class. Cost is $105. More info and forms at www.Southington.org/DogObedience.

MEN’S WINTER BASKETBALL PROGRAM & OPEN GYM—Registration through Friday, Dec. 15. Open to Southington residents or SHS graduates 18 years or older. Proof of residency is required. Cost is $425 per team (max of 3 non-residents/non grads at $50 per player). Game play begins in January. Open gym at DePaolo Middle School on Mondays, Nov. 27-Dec. 18, 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Info and forms at www.southington.org/basketball.

SAFE BOATING & PERSONAL WATERCRAFT CERTIFICATION COURSE—Feb. 22, 27, and March 1, 6 p.m.-9 p.m., at the Southington Police Dept. education room, 69 Lazy Ln. Attendance is mandatory for all three days. No residency requirements. Must be at least 12 years of age. Cost is $20 per person. With successful completion, participants will need to purchase their certificates directly from the DEEP for an additional fee. Walk-ins will not be accepted. Info and registration at www.southington.org/boating.

BUS TRIPS

For additional information and cost, visit www.southington.org/BusTrips. Payment is due at registration. All trips are non-smoking and non-alcoholic. Insurance is available. Trips depart from the commuter lot in Cheshire on Route 10, close to the I-691. Checks should be made payable to Town of Southington. Contact the Recreation Dept at (860) 276-6219.

November

Nov. 23, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, $74

December