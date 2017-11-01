Police blotter for the Nov. 3 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Friday, Oct. 13 to Friday, Oct. 27:

Nicholas Boutin, 21, of 1 James Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Oct. 13 and charged with failure to have headlights lit and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Ryan Upson, 22, of 119 Sabina Dr., Southington, was arrested on Oct. 14 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anthony Sola, 24, of 418 Famington Ave., New Britain, was arrested on Oct. 23 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Joshua D. Brown, 37, of 89 Chipman St., Waterbury, was arrested on Oct. 24 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug.

Katherine Goodine, 54, of 98 Town Farm Rd., E. Haddam,was arrested on Oct. 25 and charged with third degree assault.

Joseph Dubey, 44, of 97 Beecher St., Southington, was arrested on Oct. 26 and charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain the proper lane.

David A. Forgione, 58, of 676 Mulberry St., Southington, was arrested on Oct. 26 and charged with reckless driving and evading responsibility.

George Degrandis, 39, of 292 Monroe St., New Britain, was arrested on Oct. 27 and charged with violation of a protective order, second degree burglary, fifth degree larceny, first degree criminal mischief, engaging police in pursuit, operating a motor vehicle under suspension, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, misuse of marker plates, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and reckless driving.

George Degrandis, 39, of 292 Monroe St., New Britain, was arrested on Oct. 27 and charged with violation of a protective order, second degree burglary, third degree robbery, sixth degree larceny, disorderly conduct, operating a motor vehicle under suspension, and interfering with a 911 call.

George Degrandis, 39, of 292 Monroe St., New Britain, was arrested on Oct. 27 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

George Degrandis, 39, of 292 Monroe St., New Britain, was arrested on Oct. 27 and charged with violation of a protective order, third degree burglary, second degree criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.

Albert Skwiot, 35, of 8 Southington Ave., Southington, was arrested on Oct. 27 and charged with second degree larceny and conspiracy to commit second degree larceny. In a second incident, he was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Melissa J. Quinn, 33, of 1127 Marion Rd., Cheshire, was arrested on Oct. 27 and charged with second degree larceny and conspiracy to commit second degree larceny.

Dianna Niziolko, 27, of 1175 Farmington Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Oct. 27 and charged with interfering with an officer.