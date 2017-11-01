Police blotter for the Nov. 3 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Friday, Oct. 13 to Friday, Oct. 27:
- Nicholas Boutin, 21, of 1 James Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Oct. 13 and charged with failure to have headlights lit and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.
- Ryan Upson, 22, of 119 Sabina Dr., Southington, was arrested on Oct. 14 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Anthony Sola, 24, of 418 Famington Ave., New Britain, was arrested on Oct. 23 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Joshua D. Brown, 37, of 89 Chipman St., Waterbury, was arrested on Oct. 24 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug.
- Katherine Goodine, 54, of 98 Town Farm Rd., E. Haddam,was arrested on Oct. 25 and charged with third degree assault.
- Joseph Dubey, 44, of 97 Beecher St., Southington, was arrested on Oct. 26 and charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain the proper lane.
- David A. Forgione, 58, of 676 Mulberry St., Southington, was arrested on Oct. 26 and charged with reckless driving and evading responsibility.
- George Degrandis, 39, of 292 Monroe St., New Britain, was arrested on Oct. 27 and charged with violation of a protective order, second degree burglary, fifth degree larceny, first degree criminal mischief, engaging police in pursuit, operating a motor vehicle under suspension, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, misuse of marker plates, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and reckless driving.
- George Degrandis, 39, of 292 Monroe St., New Britain, was arrested on Oct. 27 and charged with violation of a protective order, second degree burglary, third degree robbery, sixth degree larceny, disorderly conduct, operating a motor vehicle under suspension, and interfering with a 911 call.
- George Degrandis, 39, of 292 Monroe St., New Britain, was arrested on Oct. 27 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- George Degrandis, 39, of 292 Monroe St., New Britain, was arrested on Oct. 27 and charged with violation of a protective order, third degree burglary, second degree criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.
- Albert Skwiot, 35, of 8 Southington Ave., Southington, was arrested on Oct. 27 and charged with second degree larceny and conspiracy to commit second degree larceny. In a second incident, he was charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Melissa J. Quinn, 33, of 1127 Marion Rd., Cheshire, was arrested on Oct. 27 and charged with second degree larceny and conspiracy to commit second degree larceny.
- Dianna Niziolko, 27, of 1175 Farmington Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Oct. 27 and charged with interfering with an officer.