Miscellaneous listings for the Nov. 3 edition

SATURDAY, NOV. 4

SOUTHINGTON

TIPS – TRAINING FOR INTERVENTION PROCEDURES. 7:45 a.m. registration. 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. training at Buffalo Wild Wings, 774 Queen St. Sponsored by the Southington STEPS Coalition. Educational and training seminar for businesses for the responsible service, sale, and consumption of alcohol. Participants will receive TIPS workbook, handouts, identification booklets, and age verification sheets. To register, email Megan Albanese at albanesem@southington.org. More info at (860) 276-6262.

CHRISTMAS FAIR AND POLISH FOOD FESTIVAL. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Holy Trinity Church hall, 200 Summer St. Crafts, raffles, and Polish food, including golumbki, pierogi, kielbasa and sauerkraut, bigo (hunter’s stew), and a variety of baked goods. Admission is Free.

TAG SALE. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Southington, 581 Meriden Ave.. Home goods, books, collectibles, jewelry, linens, holiday decorations, baked goods and more. Proceeds benefit the church. Free admission. More info at (860) 628-8121 or the church’s Facebook page.

CRAFT FAIR. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mulberry Gardens of Southington, 58 Mulberry St. A wide variety of items will be available, perfect for holiday shopping. Baked goods will also be sold. Proceeds benefit Mulberry Gardens. More info, call Donna Johnson, (860) 276-1020.

SATURDAY, NOV. 11

SOUTHINGTON

VETERAN’S DAY CEREMONY. 10:55 a.m. at American Legion Kiltonic Post 72, 64 Main St. (across from the town green). Ceremony to honor veterans, sponsored by the American Legion. More info at kiltonicpost72.org/?page_id=7

FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH FAIR. 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 232 Bristol St. More than 25 unique craftsman, as well as a bake sale, raffle table, free hourly raffles and a “cupcake walk” with 40 different varieties of homemade cupcakes. Free admission. Tables are still available for craftsman ($45). Contact Carol Paradis, (860) 384-4024.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 15

SOUTHINGTON

FESTIVAL OF TREES. 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Aqua Turf Club in Plantsville. United Way of Southington annual fundraiser features donated decorated trees from individuals and organizations available for auction. Trees and other holiday items will be featured, along with food, a silent auction, and a wine raffle. Admission is $20 ($10 for 55 and over). Donations accepted for decorated trees, wreaths, garlands, quilts, door decorations, miniature trees, menorahs, flags and other creations. Donations, contact Joyce Jenkins, (860) 558-5513 or joycejenkins@comcast.net, or Nicky Roy, (860) 770-4874 or roynicky@gmail.com. Contact: United Way of Southington at (860) 628-4565 or jack.esienmann@unitedwayofsouthington.org.

FRIDAY, NOV. 17

SOUTHINGTON

RADIO CITY CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR BUS TRIP. Departure TBA. Sponsored by the First Baptist Church. Cost is $198 and includes transportation, tickets to the Radio City Christmas Spectacular featuring the Rockettes, family style lunch at the famous Italian restaurant Carmine’s, and gratuities. Contact the church office at (860) 621-8121 or Bev Tooley at (860) 621-3024.

SATURDAY, NOV. 18

BRISTOL

ST ANN CRAFT FAIR. 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Saint Ann Church Hall, 215 West St. Presented by the Ladies of St. Ann Sodality. Over 50 craft tables with food and fun.

KENNEDY MIDDLE SCHOOL HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kennedy Middle School, 1071 S. Main St. Over 50 vendors will be showcasing crafts, including jewelry, clothing, chocolates, sports items, hand knitted and crochet items, florals, healthy living items, holiday items, pampering products, personalized items, and more. Full lunch menu and drawings. Admission is $1. Proceeds benefit the school. A few non-jewelry vendor spaces are still available. Contact: lynn.damboise@snet.net.

FRIDAY, DEC. 1

SOUTHINGTON

WHITE CHRISTMAS IN THE COMMUNITY. 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Southington, the Village of Plantsville, and the Southington rail-trail. Free to the public. Transportation between the two locations will be provided via trolley car along Main Street, hay rides on the linear trail, and shuttle buses. Visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, tree lightings on both greens, entertainment, a family-oriented Christmas craft, horse-drawn carriage rides, a live nativity and more. All property owners and retail establishments that are situated within proximity of the event are asked to display white lights in windows, storefronts, trees, etc. to help make the evening special. Linear trail will be lit with lighted structures, and Mr. Magic performs on all trolley rides. More info, call Dawn Miceli, (860) 681-8006; Rob Flood, (860) 609-4620; or Joanne Alfieri, (860) 628-4957.

SATURDAY, DEC. 2

SOUTHINGTON

HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Paul Church, 145 Main St. St. Paul’s Church is looking for area crafters to share their talents for the 11th Holiday Boutique. Holiday and general handcrafted items are preferred, and tables are provided at 8 feet by 5 feet. For applications, email charlhinckley@sbcglobal.net.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

HONORING LOCAL WARTIME VETERANS. The Southington Veterans Committee is seeking veterans who entered the military from The Town Southington, received an honorable discharge, but have not been honored for their military service. The Veterans Committee is keeping a data base and is planning a future date to upgrade the monuments on the town green. They are looking for veterans that served during World War I (April 6, 1917 to Nov. 11, 1918); World War II (Dec. 7, 1941 to Dec. 31, 1946); Korea (June 25, 1950 to Jan. 31, 1955); Vietnam (Feb. 28, 1961 to May 7, 1975); Lebanon and Grenada (Aug. 24, 1982 to July 31, 1984); Panama (Dec. 20, 1989 to Jan. 31, 1990); Persian Gulf (Aug. 2, 1990 until cessation of hostilities as determined by the U.S. government.) Contact: John DeMello Sr., (860) 302-4666 or at southingtonmilitaryveterans@gmail.com

BULKY WASTE TRANSFER STATION HOURS. The bulky waste transfer station on Old Turnpike Road will be open for the following dates and times: from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 4, 18; Dec. 2, 16.

DONATIONS OF USED PERSONAL MUSIC DEVICES. The Rotary Club of Southington is collecting new and gently used Apple products to benefit the Music and Memory project for people with memory loss. Call Robin Morrell at (860) 302-7563 or RobinMorrell@msn.com.