Fire report for the Nov. 3 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 43 incidents from Wednesday, Oct. 18 to Monday, Oct. 23:

Wednesday, Oct. 18

8:11:03 a.m., 2060 West St., Hidden Valley, Vehicle accident

9:54:52 a.m., West St. and I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident

10:30:00 a.m., 1050 Flanders Rd., Saint Dominic, Service Call

10:32:12 a.m., 181 Queen St., Hess, Gasoline or other flammable

2:46:28 p.m., 831 Glacier Way, Smoke or odor removal

4:26:09 p.m., 143 Harvest Ln., Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)

7:20:40 p.m., 34 Ford St., Building fire

10:31:26 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident

11:32:06 p.m., 418 Kensington Rd., Vehicle accident

11:54:30 p.m., Andrews St. and Long Bottom Rd., Vehicle accident

Thursday, Oct. 19

8:55:56 a.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke detector activation

9:15:00 a.m., 240 Main St., Derynoski, Public service assistance

11:40:52 a.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke detector activation

12:00:00 p.m., 240 Main St., Derynoski, Public service assistance

4:09:32 p.m., 76 Atwater St., Cox Communication, Smoke detector activation

8:41:02 p.m., 187 Butler Ave., Heat from short circuit (wiring)

11:07:22 p.m., 124 Southington Ave., Lock-in

11:46:15 p.m., 124 Southington Ave., No Incident found on arrival

Friday, Oct. 20

12:09:31 a.m., 365 Queen St., Panera Bread, Vehicle accident

4:03:07 a.m., 462 Queen St., Hartford HealthCare, Sprinkler activation

9:25:23 a.m., 820 Marion Ave, Strong, Service Call

1:42:19 p.m., 746 Main St., Dunkin Donuts, Lock-out

2:07:06 p.m., 3 Darling St., Flanders West, EMS call, excluding vehicle

3:26:46 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Good intent call

4:16:07 p.m., S. Main St. and Clark St., Vehicle accident

5:51:17 p.m., 284 Mount Vernon Rd., EMS call, excluding vehicle

9:14:19 p.m., 396 Mulberry St., Vehicle accident

Saturday, Oct. 21

12:41:34 a.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, EMS call, excluding vehicle

10:10:12 a.m., 11 Spring St., Staples, Vehicle accident

12:18:50 p.m., 28 Walnut St., Cooking fire, confined to cooking surface

2:47:17 p.m., 190 Berlin Ave., CO detector activation

5:37:39 p.m., 842 Queen St., Smashburger, Alarm system activation

6:49:12 p.m., 235 Queen St., Walmart, Lock-out

7:40:36 p.m., 19 Amber Ln., Cooking fire, confined to cooking surface

7:51:57 p.m., 24 Fieldstone Ln., Cooking fire, confined to cooking surface

9:31:20 p.m., 52 Oakmont Way, Alarm system activation

Sunday, Oct. 22

12:04:46 a.m., 343 Prospect St., Smoke detector activation

5:03:02 a.m., 191 Queen St., Steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke

1:26:54 p.m., West St. and Hart St., Chemical spill or leak

7:17:18 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Medical assist, assist EMS

7:25:07 p.m., 970 S. Main St., Cooking fire, confined to cooking surface

Monday, Oct. 23