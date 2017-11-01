Fire report for the Nov. 3 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 43 incidents from Wednesday, Oct. 18 to Monday, Oct. 23:
Wednesday, Oct. 18
- 8:11:03 a.m., 2060 West St., Hidden Valley, Vehicle accident
- 9:54:52 a.m., West St. and I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident
- 10:30:00 a.m., 1050 Flanders Rd., Saint Dominic, Service Call
- 10:32:12 a.m., 181 Queen St., Hess, Gasoline or other flammable
- 2:46:28 p.m., 831 Glacier Way, Smoke or odor removal
- 4:26:09 p.m., 143 Harvest Ln., Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)
- 7:20:40 p.m., 34 Ford St., Building fire
- 10:31:26 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident
- 11:32:06 p.m., 418 Kensington Rd., Vehicle accident
- 11:54:30 p.m., Andrews St. and Long Bottom Rd., Vehicle accident
Thursday, Oct. 19
- 8:55:56 a.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke detector activation
- 9:15:00 a.m., 240 Main St., Derynoski, Public service assistance
- 11:40:52 a.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke detector activation
- 12:00:00 p.m., 240 Main St., Derynoski, Public service assistance
- 4:09:32 p.m., 76 Atwater St., Cox Communication, Smoke detector activation
- 8:41:02 p.m., 187 Butler Ave., Heat from short circuit (wiring)
- 11:07:22 p.m., 124 Southington Ave., Lock-in
- 11:46:15 p.m., 124 Southington Ave., No Incident found on arrival
Friday, Oct. 20
- 12:09:31 a.m., 365 Queen St., Panera Bread, Vehicle accident
- 4:03:07 a.m., 462 Queen St., Hartford HealthCare, Sprinkler activation
- 9:25:23 a.m., 820 Marion Ave, Strong, Service Call
- 1:42:19 p.m., 746 Main St., Dunkin Donuts, Lock-out
- 2:07:06 p.m., 3 Darling St., Flanders West, EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 3:26:46 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Good intent call
- 4:16:07 p.m., S. Main St. and Clark St., Vehicle accident
- 5:51:17 p.m., 284 Mount Vernon Rd., EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 9:14:19 p.m., 396 Mulberry St., Vehicle accident
Saturday, Oct. 21
- 12:41:34 a.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 10:10:12 a.m., 11 Spring St., Staples, Vehicle accident
- 12:18:50 p.m., 28 Walnut St., Cooking fire, confined to cooking surface
- 2:47:17 p.m., 190 Berlin Ave., CO detector activation
- 5:37:39 p.m., 842 Queen St., Smashburger, Alarm system activation
- 6:49:12 p.m., 235 Queen St., Walmart, Lock-out
- 7:40:36 p.m., 19 Amber Ln., Cooking fire, confined to cooking surface
- 7:51:57 p.m., 24 Fieldstone Ln., Cooking fire, confined to cooking surface
- 9:31:20 p.m., 52 Oakmont Way, Alarm system activation
Sunday, Oct. 22
- 12:04:46 a.m., 343 Prospect St., Smoke detector activation
- 5:03:02 a.m., 191 Queen St., Steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke
- 1:26:54 p.m., West St. and Hart St., Chemical spill or leak
- 7:17:18 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Medical assist, assist EMS
- 7:25:07 p.m., 970 S. Main St., Cooking fire, confined to cooking surface
Monday, Oct. 23
- 7:56:30 a.m., 78 Laning St., Kenmore Apartments, Smoke detector activation
- 9:29:48 a.m., 820 Marion Ave., Strong School, details unknown