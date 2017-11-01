Fire, Listings

Fire report for the Nov. 3 edition

Southington Fire Department Headquarters
310 North Main Street, P.O. Box 289, Southington, CT 06489
(860) 621-3202

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 43 incidents from Wednesday, Oct. 18 to Monday, Oct. 23:

Wednesday, Oct. 18

  • 8:11:03 a.m., 2060 West St., Hidden Valley, Vehicle accident
  • 9:54:52 a.m., West St. and I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident
  • 10:30:00 a.m., 1050 Flanders Rd., Saint Dominic, Service Call
  • 10:32:12 a.m., 181 Queen St., Hess, Gasoline or other flammable
  • 2:46:28 p.m., 831 Glacier Way, Smoke or odor removal
  • 4:26:09 p.m., 143 Harvest Ln., Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)
  • 7:20:40 p.m., 34 Ford St., Building fire
  • 10:31:26 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident
  • 11:32:06 p.m., 418 Kensington Rd., Vehicle accident
  • 11:54:30 p.m., Andrews St. and Long Bottom Rd., Vehicle accident

Thursday, Oct. 19

  • 8:55:56 a.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke detector activation
  • 9:15:00 a.m., 240 Main St., Derynoski, Public service assistance
  • 11:40:52 a.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke detector activation
  • 12:00:00 p.m., 240 Main St., Derynoski, Public service assistance
  • 4:09:32 p.m., 76 Atwater St., Cox Communication, Smoke detector activation
  • 8:41:02 p.m., 187 Butler Ave., Heat from short circuit (wiring)
  • 11:07:22 p.m., 124 Southington Ave., Lock-in
  • 11:46:15 p.m., 124 Southington Ave., No Incident found on arrival

Friday, Oct. 20

  • 12:09:31 a.m., 365 Queen St., Panera Bread, Vehicle accident
  • 4:03:07 a.m., 462 Queen St., Hartford HealthCare, Sprinkler activation
  • 9:25:23 a.m., 820 Marion Ave, Strong, Service Call
  • 1:42:19 p.m., 746 Main St., Dunkin Donuts, Lock-out
  • 2:07:06 p.m., 3 Darling St., Flanders West, EMS call, excluding vehicle
  • 3:26:46 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Good intent call
  • 4:16:07 p.m., S. Main St. and Clark St., Vehicle accident
  • 5:51:17 p.m., 284 Mount Vernon Rd., EMS call, excluding vehicle
  • 9:14:19 p.m., 396 Mulberry St., Vehicle accident

Saturday, Oct. 21

  • 12:41:34 a.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, EMS call, excluding vehicle
  • 10:10:12 a.m., 11 Spring St., Staples, Vehicle accident
  • 12:18:50 p.m., 28 Walnut St., Cooking fire, confined to cooking surface
  • 2:47:17 p.m., 190 Berlin Ave., CO detector activation
  • 5:37:39 p.m., 842 Queen St., Smashburger, Alarm system activation
  • 6:49:12 p.m., 235 Queen St., Walmart, Lock-out
  • 7:40:36 p.m., 19 Amber Ln., Cooking fire, confined to cooking surface
  • 7:51:57 p.m., 24 Fieldstone Ln., Cooking fire, confined to cooking surface
  • 9:31:20 p.m., 52 Oakmont Way, Alarm system activation

Sunday, Oct. 22

  • 12:04:46 a.m., 343 Prospect St., Smoke detector activation
  • 5:03:02 a.m., 191 Queen St., Steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke
  • 1:26:54 p.m., West St. and Hart St., Chemical spill or leak
  • 7:17:18 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Medical assist, assist EMS
  • 7:25:07 p.m., 970 S. Main St., Cooking fire, confined to cooking surface

Monday, Oct. 23

  • 7:56:30 a.m., 78 Laning St., Kenmore Apartments, Smoke detector activation
  • 9:29:48 a.m., 820 Marion Ave., Strong School, details unknown

