Obituary: Karen A. Vogt, 66

Karen A. Vogt, 66, of Southington, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 20 at HOCC of New Britain.

Born on Oct. 1, 1951 in New Haven to the late Patrick O’Neill and Edith (Mauzaka) O’Neill, and was a longtime Southington resident.

Karen is survived by her four daughters, Stacy Vogt and her daughter Madison Otis of Vermont, Cynthia Vogt and her son Joshua Pires of Madison, Colleen Pons of Cromwell, and Jacquelynn Aresco and her husband Paul and their three children Anthony Jordan and Brianna Aresco of Vernon; her two sisters, Kathy Kurdzik of Beacon Falls and Marjorie O’Neill of Wallingford; her two brothers, Patrick O’Neill of Trumbull and Robert O’Neill of Ohio; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

A private memorial service was held for the family.