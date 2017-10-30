Obituary: Anthony A. Palladino, 79

Anthony A. Palladino, 79, of Bristol, beloved husband of Louise (Turgeon) Palladino, died on Saturday (October 28, 2017) at Bristol Hospital.

Tony was born in Bristol on March 28, 1938 and was a son of the late Raymond and Rose (Albertelli) Palladino. A lifelong Bristol resident, he graduated from St. Anthony’s Grammar and High Schools and went on to study at Quinnipiac University. The veteran served his country proudly in England and Europe as a member of the United States Air Force. He was the owner of the Palladino Insurance Agency for many years.

Tony was very active in his son’s lives coaching Forestville Little League, Bristol Pony League, midget football, as well as coaching Bristol Central High School football. He was a fan of the Yankees, Giants, and Georgetown basketball. He also enjoyed spending time with his six adored grandchildren and was a parishioner of St. Matthew Church, Forestville.

In addition to his wife of 54 years, Tony is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law: Kevin and Cheryl Palladino of Southington, Bryan and Susan Palladino of Bristol, and Todd and Beth Palladino of Southington; his sister and brother-in-law: Arlene and Roger Grandbois of Bristol; brother-in-law: Richard Couture of Bristol; six grandchildren: Kyle, David, Andrew, Amanda, Benjamin, and Jessica Palladino; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by a sister: June Couture.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday (November 2, 2017) at 10 AM at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Bristol. Entombment, with military honors, will follow in the Holy Family Mausoleum, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Wednesday between 5 and 8 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, or to the Petit Family Foundation, 32 Whiting St., Plainville, CT 06062.

