Man arrested after multi-town car chase

After a car chase on Friday, Oct. 27 involving Southington, New Britain, and state police, officers arrested George Degrandis, 39, of New Britain. The arrest involved a domestic incident at an ex-girlfriend’s home in Southington and the ensuing car chase.

Police became involved after Degrandis allegedly forced entray into his ex-girlfriend’s home, and she called police. Degrandis took the dog with him and fled the home in a vehicle.

While responding to the call, officers attempted to stop Degrandis’ vehicle, but he fled onto I-84 East. Officers continued to attempt to stop him, and the pursuit continued onto Route 72 East. Degrandis exited the highway and traveled through New Britain.

New Britain police joined the pursuit until Degrandis entered Route 9 South. Connecticut State Police took up pursuit, deploying stop sticks on Route 9 in Middletown. Degrandis was taken into custody.

There was an active protective order at the time between Degrandis and the victim.

Degrandis was charged with violating a protective order, second degree burglary, fifth degree larceny, criminal mischief, engaging police in pursuit, operating a motor vehicle under suspension, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, misuse of registration plate, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and reckless driving.

He was held on $100,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol Court on Oct. 27.

At the time of the arrest, police found an outstanding warrant which charged him with violation of a protective order, third degree burglary, second degree criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct for another incident at the same home where he allegedly forced his way into the home. He was held on a $50,000 bond for the second incident.

He was also found to have an arrest warrant which charged him with violation of a protective order, second degree burglary, third degree robbery, interfering with an emergency call, sixth degree larceny, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, and disorderly conduct for another incident on Oct. 18 with another incident breaking into the same home without permission.