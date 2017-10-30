ECCS awarded $14K grant from Petit Family Foundation

The Early Childhood Collaborative of Southington (ECCS) recently received a $14,000 grant from the Petit Family Foundation.

This grant supports the outreach efforts of the Early Childhood Collaborative of Southington and a portion of its annual operational expenses. It also provides funding for an educational workshop for parents, childcare providers and the community about the Adverse Childhood Experiences study (ACES) and the impact of trauma on young children and their families.

“We are grateful for the support of the Petit Family Foundation,” said Joanne Kelleher in a press release, director of the Early Childhood Collaborative of Southington. “We are looking forward to educating the community about how childhood traumas have the potential to impact health outcomes into adulthood and how these effects can be counteracted.”

“It is clear that early intervention is critical for children to be able to avoid future difficulties and complications and to develop as emotionally stable and able to focus on their families and education,” said William A. Petit, Jr. MD. in a press release. “We sincerely appreciate the great efforts made by the ECCS.”

The ECCS is a group of committed educators, parents, grandparents, healthcare and childcare providers, business owners, civic organizations and members of the community who are deeply invested in the growth, development and academic success of young children in Southington. The Collaborative’s mission is that all Southington children will enter school ready to learn.

ECCS is dedicated to three goals: advocating for high quality preschool and childcare; empowering parents and families through workshops and educational programs; and being a wide ranging resource for community members on the subject of early childhood care and education. The Collaborative receives operating support from the Community Foundation of Greater New Britain which also acts as its fiscal sponsor.

For more information on the Collaborative, contact Joanne Kelleher, Director, at southingtonearlychildhood@gmail.com or visit www.southingtonearlychildhood.org.

The Petit Family Foundation honors the memories of Jennifer Hawke-Petit, Hayley Elizabeth Petit, and Michaela Rose Petit by continuing the kindness, idealism and activism that defined their lives. The Foundation’s funds are given to foster the education of young people, especially women in the sciences; to improve the lives of those affected by chronic illness; and to support efforts to protect and help those affected by violence.

For more information visit www.petitfamilyfoundation.org.