Couple arrested for stealing jewelry from a Southington residence

Hartford police came in contact with Albert Skwiot, 35, of Southington and Melissa Quinn, 33, of Cheshire, and that led to the arrest on warrants stemming from a residential jewelry theft in Southington.

Southington police initiated an investigation on Sept. 24, 2017 when the victim, a relative of Skwiot’s, suspected the pair of stealing jewelry from the victim’s residence after a visit. During the visit, Skwiot walked through the victim’s residence and was seen leaving the bedroom. At the same time, Quinn was allegedly attempting to block the victim’s view of the crime.

The Victim later checked the bedroom and found jewelry missing. The Victim estimated that 20 pairs of gold earrings and 40 gold rings were missing with an estimated value of $15,900. The warrant alleges that the investigator believes Skwiot and Quinn had been stealing jewelry from the victim for a period of time during frequent visits.

The investigation revealed that, although the crime was reported in September, the jewelry was pawned at several locations throughout the state over a period of time.

Both were charged with second degree larceny and conspiracy to commit second degree larceny. Skwiot was held on a $20,000 bond, while Quinn was held on a $10,000 bond.

Skwiot was also processed and charged on a separate warrant for second degree failure to appear. He was held on a $5,000 bond for this charge.