Bristol drug dealer arrested for Southington overdose fatality

As a result of a joint investigation between the Southington Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Roger Tuscano, 47, of Bristol, was arrested at his residence on Wednesday, Oct. 25 after a five-month long investigation into an apparent drug overdose.

In April, a Southington resident was discovered unresponsive inside a house with packaged heroin and related drug paraphernalia alongside the victim. Detectives were able to identify the source of the heroin that is suspected to cause the death and traced it back to a transaction with Tuscano shortly before her death.

Southington’s special investigations unit worked collectively with the DEA leading to a DEA arrest warrant for Tuscano on federal drug charges. He was taken into custody and was transported to the United States District Court in Hartford for arraignment.

Tuscano was charged with distribution of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of heroin. He was released on a $100,000 bond into an inpatient drug treatment program.