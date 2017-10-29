Scoreboard: Sports results on Saturday, Oct. 28

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Saturday, Oct. 28. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Cross Country—The Knights traveled to Wickham Park in Manchester for the fourth time this season to compete in the Class LL championship. After both boys and girls teams finished with top six performances at the CCC championship the week prior, neither team managed to crack the top nine this time around. Natalia Adamczyk paced the girls team to 10th by place and time out of 19 teams, finishing 37th out of 127 runners with a time of 21:34. Isabella Scalise (47th, 21:56), Sarah Minkiewicz (49th, 22:00), Kailey Schmarr (61st, 22:32), and Julia Michnowicz (83rd, 23:19) also scored. Laini Pizzitola (86th, 23:21) contributed. Hall’s Jenna Zydanowicz (19:03) edged Manchester’s Kate Hedlund (19:42) by 39 seconds to win the girls Class LL race. With Alexandra Ross (19:45) taking third and three other Glastonbury runners in the top 15, the Tomahawks (67) won their first Class LL title (10th overall) since 2015 after finishing as runner-up to Ridgefield last season, beating out Greenwich (75) by eight points. After finishing fifth at the conference meet, Conner Leone paced the boys team to 15th by place and time out of 27 teams, finishing 34th out of 184 runners with a time of 17:18. Forty-eight places separated Leone from Southington’s third-place runner. Shane Leone (57th, 17:42), Ryan Slesinski (84th, 18:20), Sean Young (92nd, 18:28), and Matt Penna (96th, 18:33) also scored. Ben Palladino (115th, 18:55) and Tanner Sperry (117th, 18:56) contributed. Fairfield Prep’s Drew Thompson (15:40) edged Cheshire’s Brendan Murray (15:44) by four seconds to win the boys Class LL race. Staples (55) won their second-straight (4th overall) Class LL title with five Wreckers in the top 20, led by William Landowne (16:12), beating out Xavier (103) in a landslide victory by almost 50 points. The state open will be held at Wickham Park on Friday, Nov. 3. The girls race is scheduled to start at 2 p.m., and the boys race is scheduled to start at 2:45 p.m. The open entry lists are to be posted by the CIAC by noon on Sunday, Oct. 29.

SOUTHINGTON FALL RECORDS

Regular Season:

Week 1—3-0-1 (3-0-1).

Week 2—11-3-2 (8-3-1).

Week 3—19-9-2 (8-6).

Week 4—28-15-2 (9-6).

Week 5—39-20-2 (11-5).

Week 6—46-23-3 (7-3-1).

Week 7—57-24-3 (11-1).

Week 8—65-25-4 (8-1-1).

Teams Qualified for State Tournaments—Girls Volleyball (16-2), 10/4 vs. Platt; Girls Soccer (10-3-2), 10/10 vs. East Hartford; Boys Soccer (7-5-2), 10/20 at Newington; Field Hockey (8-6), 10/25 at EO Smith.

Teams that Clinched Division Titles—Football (6-1, 4-0), Girls Volleyball (16-2, 9-1).

Runners’ Season Bests:

BOYS

Shane Leone (-)—16:39, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Conner Leone (-)—16:40.0, 10/17 at CCC Championship at Wickham Park, Manchester. Sean Young (-)—17:02, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Matt Penna (-)—17:10, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Ryan Slesinski (-)—17:19, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Jeff Hannigan (-)—17:37.64, 9/30 at Frank Kelley Invitational. Tanner Sperry (-)—17:55.03, 9/30 at Frank Kelley Invitational.

GIRLS

Kate Kemnitz (-)—20:27.23, 9/30 at Frank Kelley Invitational. Isabella Scalise (-)—20:37, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Julia Michnowicz (-)—20:46, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Natalia Adamczyk (-)—20:46.84, 9/30 at Frank Kelley Invitational. Sarah Minkiewicz (-)—20:54, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Laini Pizzitola (-)—21:09, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Kailey Schmarr (-)—21:11, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon.

Swimmers/Divers Qualified for Class LL Meet:

200 Freestyle (2:07.99)—Olivia Fournier, 1:59.86 (2nd improved), 10/18 vs. Conard at Southington YMCA; Andie Nadeau, 2:05.18 (1st improved), 10/4 vs. Hall at Southington YMCA.

200 Individual Medley (2:28.99)—Meghan Hammarlund, 2:24.16 (2nd improved), 10/18 vs. Conard at Southington YMCA; Maddie Symecko, 2:25.64 (1st improved), 9/27 vs. East Catholic at Southington YMCA.

50 Freestyle (26.69)—Olivia Fournier, 25.21 (2nd improved), 10/10 vs. Bristol Eastern at Dennis Malone Aquatics Center; Julie Duszak, 25.27 (3rd improved), 10/18 vs. Conard at Southington YMCA.

Diving (166.00)—Liz Beaulieu, 174.95, 10/6 vs. Farmington at Miss Porter’s School.

100 Fly (1:06.99)—Meghan Hammarlund, 1:03.13, 9/27 vs. East Catholic at Southington YMCA.

100 Freestyle (58.79)—Olivia Fournier, 54.94 (3rd improved), 10/18 vs. Conard at Southington YMCA.

500 Freestyle (5:51.99)—Andie Nadeau, 5:40.25 (3rd improved), 10/4 vs. Hall at Southington YMCA.

100 Backstroke (1:06.99)—Meghan Hammarlund, 1:03.88 (2nd improved), 10/24 vs. Berlin at Plainville High School; Maddie Symecko, 1:06.75, 10/24 vs. Berlin at Plainville High School.

100 Breaststroke (1:17.99)—Julie Duszak, 1:11.39 (2nd improved), 9/27 vs. East Catholic at Southington YMCA; Patrycja Zajac, 1:13.71 (3rd improved), 10/18 vs. Conard at Southington YMCA.

