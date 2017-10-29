Scoreboard: Sports results on Friday, Oct. 27

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Friday, Oct. 27. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Field Hockey—The Lady Knights escaped a close call by handing the lowly Indians their first win of the season. However, the Knights prevailed in overtime to earn their fifth-straight win after edging divisional Newington (0-14-1), 2-1, by a goal on the road. Nicky Martocchio put the Knights on the board first with a goal, assisted by Sydney Rice, less than four minutes into the game. Newington’s Sam Guidice knotted up the score with little over six and a half minutes remaining in the half, eventually sending the contest into overtime. With a little over two minutes to go in the extra period, Lauren Graef found Martocchio for the game-winning goal. Maddie Belfonti saved three of Newington’s six shots in the cage. Southington took five shots on goal and five penalty corners. The Knights will be back on the turf next week when they host divisional opponents East Catholic (6-8) on Monday, Oct. 30 and Avon (7-6-1) in their regular season finale on Wednesday, Nov. 1. Southington is currently 8-6 and jumped a spot in the CCC South Division, tied for third with Avon (7-6-1).

Football—It came down to the final seconds of the game, but Southington’s six-game winning streak was snapped after the Blue Knights fell, 27-20, by seven points to East Hartford (6-1) at home, which also ended their 41-game regular season winning streak. East Hartford is currently one of six teams with one loss in Class LL, including Southington. A defensive gridlock forced a pair of turnovers on downs and a punt on the first three initial drives of the game, leading to a scoreless first quarter. The Hornets got on the board first following a 36-yard run by quarterback Raquan Tompkins that lead to a 39-yard rushing touchdown by UConn commit Kevon Jones early in the second quarter. Four punts later, an 82-yard pass and catch from Will Barmore to Jamie Lamson set up an eight-yard touchdown pass from Barmore to Joe Koczera with 12.9 seconds remaining in the half, knotting the score at halftime. East Hartford received the opening kickoff of the second half, but a Hornet punt led to a 45-yard touchdown catch by Jimmy Ringrose from Barmore midway through the third quarter to give the Knights a seven-point lead. A pair of punts wrapped up the third quarter, and the first play of the fourth quarter went for 62 yards on a bomb from Tompkins to Jaquan Allen. Jones concluded the four-play drive with a rumble into the end zone from four yards out, bringing the Hornets to within a point after a blocked extra point. Three possessions later, Shaun Wagner returned a punt 70 yards to the East Hartford nine that resulted in a blast past the pylons by Ryan Montalvo on the first play of the drive, giving the Knights a seven-point lead after the extra point was blocked. The Hornets quickly responded on their next possession. On third-and-goal from the Southington six, Tompkins snapped the ball and rolled out to the right. With nothing open in the end zone, Tompkins reversed his field, stiff-armed a defender to the ground, and stumbled into the end zone for the touchdown to tie the contest. Barmore was intercepted by Troy Baxter on Southington’s next drive around midfield, and all it took was two plays for Tompkins to find Jayden Gardener on a 41-yard acrobatic reception for the game-winning score. As the only two players back, Gardener went over the top of a defender and won a jump ball from behind. The defender fell to the turf when Gardner came down with the ball and he broke the plane untouched to put the Hornets up by seven points with 56.4 seconds left in regulation. The Knights received the ensuing kickoff at their own 30 and methodically worked the ball all the way down the field to the East Hartford 29 with mostly sideline passes and 8.4 seconds to go. A dropped ball just shy of the goal line on first down left 0.2 seconds showing on the clock. On second down, Barmore heaved one final throw to the left corner of the end zone, but the ball was bobbled around and eventually fell incomplete. During Southington’s final drive, Barmore almost completed a pass to Tim O’Shea down the sidelines near the goal line. Barmore completed 20 of 32 passes for 275 yards. Montalvo paced the offense on the ground with 73 yards on 10 carries. Lamson caught four passes for a team high of 107 yards. The Knight defense allowed a total of 405 yards of total offense, including 267 yards passing by Tompkins, which was the most Southington has allowed all season. Gardener caught three passes for 126 yards, and Tompkins and Jones combined for 135 yards rushing on 26 attempts. Ian Hall anchored the defense with 10 tackles, including six assists. Jack Terray contributed with six tackles and forced a fumble. Wagner blocked a kick. The Knights will be back on the turf next week for senior night when they host Enfield (1-6) in their final home game of the regular season on Friday, Nov. 3. Game time is 7 p.m. Southington is currently 6-1.

Girls Soccer—The Lady Knights earned their seventh-straight win and ninth shutout of the season by blanking divisional Hall (6-7-2), 2-0, at home. Following a scoreless first half, Alexa Imme played a free kick into the right side of the penalty box to Ally Carr from about 25 yards out in the 65th minute. Carr gathered the ball and boxed out a defender, managing to slide a shot by a diving goalie into the corner of the net for the game’s first goal from just outside the goalie box. In the 75th minute, a Taylor Hubert corner kick was headed by Emma Panarella and shot by Natalie Verderame into a diving goalie’s mitts. When the goalie came down with the save, the ball hit the ground and bounced out of her hands. Kelly Doyle cleaned up the mistake by booting the loose ball in for the second goal of the game. Olivia Sherwood saved two of Hall’s three shots in the net. Southington took 12 shots on goal. The Knights will be back on the turf next week when they travel to divisional NW Catholic (3-12) for their regular season finale on Monday, Oct. 30. Game time is 3:45 p.m. Southington is currently 10-3-2 and still tied with Conard (10-3-2) for first place in the CCC West Colonial Division with a 4-3-2 regional record. The Chieftains are scheduled to play their regular season finale at Hall on Monday.

For more in-depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.