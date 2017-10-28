Letter: State Senator supports Hammersley

To the editor:

The decisions of the Planning and Zoning Commission have a profound impact on the nature of our town and the quality of life we share. I am pleased that Bob Hammersley has chosen to serve on this key body.

I know him personally, and I can attest to his intelligence, diligence, and integrity. Hammersley understands how government works, and he recognizes the need for robust economic development to control taxes for town residents. He also appreciates Southington’s character, and as a member of the commission works to preserve what we cherish in our community.

Hammersley is also sensitive to the needs and the dreams of his neighbors, and he takes the time to learn the perspective of each applicant who comes before the commission.

Hammersley has demonstrated his devotion to our town and to his duty as a public servant; I urge my friends to join me in supporting his candidacy for the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Sen. Joe Markley, Southington