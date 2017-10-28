Letter: Reader weighs in on recent Columbus statue controversy

To the editor:

Defend us against distraction by focusing on the weakness and frailty of another, which weighs us down from seeing the strengths of another. “The evil that men do lives after them, the good is oft interred with their bones.”

Is that what we do when we try to deny history (both good and bad)? Somehow, I believe we all have a trail of good and bad behavior. In Shakespeare’s (1564-1616), “Julius Caesar” he wrote about this dilemma. This same dilemma exists today.

This reminds me of a story I heard. Two people were looking at the same building from opposite sides. Each was asked what he saw. From each prespective they were correct in what they saw, although very different. One saw flaws, the other saw strengths. Each was preoccupied with his own view, forgetting the account of the other. Does that mean they should tear down the building?

Have we learned anything from history? History tells a story. We are living in a rare period of history which is making visible the progress or regression of society. Please consider this story. These historical persons were only fellow travelers. Let history say what it will about us. Hopefully it will treat us with justice and mercy. Haven’t we recognized that focusing on the weakness of another without considering the strength does not increase our own strength.

I’m reminded of another story. “Whoever is without sin let him cast the first stone.” Strangely, no stone was cast.

Marilyn Huntley, Southington