Letter: Reader supports Perry for council

To the editor:

I am writing this to show my support for Jack Perry, who is running unaffiliated for Town Council.

I have had the pleasure to work with Perry on quite a few occasions for volunteer projects. These projects helped the people of Southington, and he was eager to sign up and pitch in. This was well before he even thought to get into politics and continues even now. Through these volunteer efforts, I was able to get to know him on a personal level and now consider him a friend.

I believe 100 percent in his campaign slogan, “People before Politics.” I believe he wants the best for our town and truly wants to fight for transparency. I have seen firsthand how dirty this campaign has become, but Perry stayed true to the course and has risen above it all.

Our Town Council needs a change badly, and I think Perry is the answer. Being new, unaffiliated, and open to change and progress that is transparent is exactly what our town needs. So my vote goes to Perry on Nov. 7, and I hope yours does, too.

Stacey Dolan, Southington