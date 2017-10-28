Letter: Reader supports Palmieri for council

To the editor:

I am writing this letter in support of Christopher Palmieri for re-election to Town Council. A lifelong Southington resident and long-time councilman, Palmieri’s dedication to our town is unparalleled.

In addition to his responsibilities on the Town Council, Palmieri gives freely of his time to our youth with the STEPS Program, the combined JFK/JAD drama program, and the SHS All-Night Graduation Party, just to name a few. He has worked tirelessly in this volunteer capacity to help make Southington a nice place to live and a place we can all gratefully call home.

As a councilman, Palmieri has supported initiatives concerning transparency in town government, and he embodies the level of integrity that Southington needs and deserves. Time and time again, Palmieri puts Southington first.

As readers make their decisions on Election Day, I ask you to choose integrity. Choose honesty, and choose experience when you re-elect Palmieri

Susan Bielski, Southington