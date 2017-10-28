Letter: Reader supports Morrissey for council

To the editor:

While a newcomer to Southington politics, Kelly Morrissey is motivated and enthusiastic about serving the community she has called home for the last seven years. She loves this town, as most of us do. She wants her two children to have all the benefits of a Southington education and upbringing that her husband, Paul, had. She wants her in-laws to be able to stay in town during their retirement years and enjoy the burgeoning retirement life that exists today. (Stop by the YMCA or downtown area during weekday mornings, if you are curious about this.)

Morrissey is a working mom, a trained accountant, and a former federal agent with the DEA who investigated money laundering in Los Angeles. She is a security professional who understands the need for essential public services and has the business sense to support enlightened commercial development to strengthen our tax base and fuel employment opportunities.

Yet her real value to Southington, I believe, is her focus on people. She will balance the needs of residents with an understanding of the difficult decision process surrounding resource allocation, budgeting, and prioritization.

Morrissey’s energy and motivation are just what Southington needs.

Marty and Terri Morrissey, Southington