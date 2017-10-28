Letter: Reader supports Guarino for PZC

To the editor:

I am writing to support Val Guarino, candidate for Planning and Zoning Commission, in the upcoming election on Nov. 7. He is a first-time candidate and as such will bring a fresh perspective to the commission.

Guarino believes that future development in Southington must be done in a way that maintains our small town character while promoting economic growth.

He has been active both in town and around the state volunteering for many years with the Nature Conservancy, Connecticut Audubon Society, the Southington Community Emergency Response Team, Southington Land Trust, and the youth soccer league.

Guarino has lived in town since 1970. He owns no businesses, no investment properties, and has no connection to developers. His vote on the commission will be one that is strictly for the benefit of the town and Southington residents.

Jennifer Kahn, Southington