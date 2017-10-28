Letter: Reader supports Derynoski for BOE

To the editor:

I am writing to urge Southington voters to re-elect David J. Derynoski to the Board of Education and support the Democratic team on Election Day.

Students and parents have long known that Derynoski leads with the wisdom he acquired in a family committed to the Southington community. His strength in service comes from a compassion for our youth and making sure they are equipped to persevere after graduation—personally and professionally. His dedication to ensuring Southington maintains a quality education system has made him one of the board’s most respected and appreciated members.

It is an understatement to say that Derynoski has earned another term on the Board of Education. He and the Democratic team have a proven record of making Southington a better place to live.

Holly Malczyk, Plantsville