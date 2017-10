To the editor:

The Southington Land Trust would like to express our deep appreciation to Ron and Nancy Serafino for their generosity and support.

For the past five years, the Serafinos have granted use of the Serafino Pharmacy parking lot to allow SLCT to fund raise with parking fees during the Southington Apple Harvest Festival.

We would also like to acknowledge our patrons.

Thank you all for your support. We hope to see you again next year.

SLCT Board and members