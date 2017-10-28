Editorial: Money for nothing

It’s been more than a week since the Town Council dumped the Town Manager contract onto residents in another whirlwind, controversial decision. Since we were going to press at the time, we were able to spend a full week absorbing the new contract and its implications before reporting it accurately. In other words, we spent more time thinking about it than the council.

We applaud John Barry for finally having the courage to say, “Enough’s enough.” Barry made a motion to table the contract talk until after the election. It was seconded by Chris Palmieri and quickly squashed by the rest of the council. The public wouldn’t have even known that there were any controversial terms in the contract if Barry hadn’t mentioned them when he requested to table the approval. This isn’t a boiler plate contract as other councilors implied. This contract adds a $250 monthly vehicle allowance, an increase in life insurance, and a travel allowance, in addition to a $169,069 salary for a town manager that still has no experience in the job. Why were the perks added? Who knows. Nobody wanted to talk about it. They were in too much of a hurry to approve it.

Tom Lombardi said that this contract is no different than the one that Southington’s experienced Town Manager currently has. (That’s untrue because, when you add up the perks, it’s actually a raise.) Victoria Triano said this is just the cost of a town manager (We disagree since most Connecticut managers are paid less than Sciota will be on his first day on the job). Miceli admitted that she agreed with Barry that a vehicle might be excessive, but she said it’s something a future town board could worry about after the contract. (Shouldn’t the town iron out the terms when they negotiate a contract, not afterwards?) Good job, councilors.

Is this really the way the town handles business? Just a few weeks ago Mike Riccio and Palmieri sent a letter to the current manager and superintendent demanding a prudent plan to account for the lack of state funding. In one of the council’s first acts of business following that letter, they gave away the farm to a rookie town manager? Not a good sign.

Is the contract excessive? At $169,069, Southington’s deputy manager will be the third highest paid manager in the state—without a single day of experience in his new position.

Glastonbury Town Manager Richard J. Johnson is still the highest paid manager in the state at $180,850, but that was awarded in 2016 as he approaches three decades of service to the town (since 1993). According to the Hartford Courant, Johnson’s last raise came after he finished the second phase of an emergency project that transformed the town’s riverfront with a raised boardwalk and patio area while putting the town in position to finish the project in the coming year. For some reason, Sciota’s friends on the council feel the rookie should be in the same ballpark because he was the best candidate in a single-person job search. This isn’t the NBA draft.

In December 2016, the Courant reported that South Windsor gave their manager, Matthew Galligan, a raise to $171,891 to make him the second highest paid manager. Prior to that, Galligan served for almost 20 years at less pay than Sciota will receive as an entry-level manager. Galligan earned his current paycheck by overseeing a series of development projects, including a luxury housing development, two hotels, and a pair of industrial complexes since his last evaluation—without a deputy manager to help. With Sciota’s perks, he’s probably making more money on his first day on the job.

It’s as if the council is thumbing their nose at voters and tax payers as they rush to pay their friend the highest wage possible. We agree with Barry’s protest. Enough is enough.