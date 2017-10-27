SHS students to be honored at CT superintendent awards

Southington High School seniors Evan Bender and Lydia Yu have been selected as the recipients of the 2017-2018 Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents’ student recognition award for leadership service to the school, academic prowess relative to ability, and service to others in the community.

A special luncheon has been planned by the Farmington Valley Superintendents’ Association on Friday, Dec. 1, at noon, at the Farmington Country Club, 806 Farmington Ave. in Farmington.

This program was designed by school administrators to recognize students who have served their schools and communities while maintaining exceptional academic progress.

CAPSS, the statewide school superintendents’ professional organization is based in West Hartford and provides professional development, personal support, statewide conferences, legislative information and educational services to its members.

The Board of Education will be recognizing Bender and Yu at their Dec. 14 board meeting at 7 p.m. at the municipal center.

More information at www.capss.org.