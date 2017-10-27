Scoreboard: Sports results on Thursday, Oct. 26

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Thursday, Oct. 26. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Soccer—It took a pair of overtimes, but the Blue Knights earned their fourth-straight win and captured first place in the CCC West Colonial Division for the first time this season after edging divisional Hall (9-2-3), 1-0, by a goal on the road in their lone game of the week. Hall is currently tied for fourth in the CCC and was atop the division coming into the game, while Southington was second. Following a scoreless first half, the Warriors came out in the second half and wasted no time, attacking the Knight offense. The Warriors came close to scoring the game’s first goal on a shot that hit the crossbar less than two minutes into the half. The Knights also had an opportunity to get on the scoreboard when Alexis Frausto hit the right post in the 57th minute, as the contest eventually went into overtime. But Frausto would redeem himself. After both teams failed to put the ball past the goal line in the initial overtime period, Tyler Salzillo attempted a shot on goal from the right side of the penalty box from about 25 yards out with a little over four minutes remaining in the second overtime period. The shot was intercepted on a header by another player out wide and then redirected by Frausto’s foot into the back of the net for the game winner. Evan Daddona saved five of Hall’s nine shots on goal, as Southington took six shots on goal and two corner kicks. Thursday night’s game was Daddona’s first game back in the goal since sustaining a hand injury in the second game of the season, which forced him to start as a defenseman for most of the year. It was also Cameron Zegzdryn’s first game back since he went down with an injury in the fifth game of the season, as Zegzdryn filled Daddona’s spot in the defense. The Knights will be back on the turf next week when they host divisional NW Catholic (5-7-1) on Monday, Oct. 30 and divisional Conard (8-3-2) in their regular season finale on Wednesday, Nov. 1. Southington is currently 7-5-2 overall and ahead of Hall in the division by a half of a game with a 4-2-2 regional record.

Girls Volleyball—The Lady Knights closed out their season with a 3-0 (25-9, 25-8, 25-6) sweep of divisional NW Catholic (5-15) at home, earning their sixth-straight win and 13th shutout of the season. Erica Bruno, Hannah Zelina, and Sarah Myrick all paced the offense with eight kills. Other team leaders included Emily Tinyszin (13-for-15 serving with 6 aces), Nolyn Allen (8 digs), and Stephanie Zera (34 assists). Southington finished the regular season at 16-2 (7-2 home, 9-0 away) overall, winning the CCC West Colonial Division with a 9-1 regional record and 6-0 divisional record. With the victory against NW Catholic, the Knights locked up the No. 2 seed in the Class LL tournament and either a No. 2 or 3 seed in the CCC tournament. The Knights will likely host their first-round conference match on Monday, Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. Seeds and matchups are to be announced by the CCC on Saturday, Oct. 28.

