Obituary: Harold (Skip) E. Moran, 70

Harold (Skip) E. Moran, 70, of the Plantsville section of Southington passed away on October 19, 2017 at the West Haven Veteran’s Hospital following a long illness.

Born March 31, 1947 in Waterbury, he was the son of the late Harold and Shirley (Northway) Moran.

Harold was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the U. S. Marine Corps. He retired from the Berlin School System.

He is survived by his daughter, Traci Stephenson of Bristol, his ex-wife and longtime companion Francsesca Moran; two sisters, Sharon Wisner of Southington and Tammy Wypy of Bristol; five grandchildren, Austin Freve, Brian Roberts, Kyle Moran, Ashley Moran and Christopher Moran; five great grandchildren, Kingston Sumner, Lily Rose Santinga, Nova Roberts, Carter Brainard and Hunter Moran; a nephew Derek Wypy and a niece Taylor Wypy. He also leaves four stepchildren, Fred Deluca, Lisa, John and Gina DiGirolamo. He was predeceased by a son, Troy Moran and a grandson Dylan Moran.

Services and burial will be private. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington is assisting the family with the arrangements. Donations may be made to the CT VA Health Care West Haven campus, 950 Campbell Ave., West Haven, CT 06516.

