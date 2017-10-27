Halloween Festival at the Drive-In on Saturday, Oct. 28

The Southington Drive-In Committee announced its annual Halloween festival on Saturday, Oct. 28, starting at 2 p.m. The afternoon consists of hauntingly awesome family activities followed by a double feature on the big screen.

For one carload admission price, festival-goers will be treated to haunted hayrides, pony rides, petting zoo, touch-a-truck, apple launching, pumpkin painting, face painting, Mr. Magic shows and more from 2 to 5 p.m. At 5 p.m., trunk or treating begins. Once the sun sets, at about 6:10 p.m., there will be a screening of Disney’s “Hocus Pocus” followed by the classic chiller, “Halloween.”

A brief intermission between the two movies will allow families to leave the park prior to the showing of the R-rated late movie. Additionally, carloads will be allowed entry right up until the showing of “Halloween” and need not attend the day-time activities.

Be sure to decorate your vehicle for trunk or treating and remember to bring treats to hand out to the parade of costume-clad children who will make their way from trunk to trunk collecting candy. We like to award prizes for awesome costumes and trunk decorations.

This year’s Halloween Festival is hosted by the Southington Lions Club, Southington Community Cultural Arts and the Southington LEAF program.

Admission is $15 per Southington carload and $20 for non-resident carloads. Walk-ins are $5 each with a maximum of $20 for families. Food vendors will be on site.

For more information visit www.SouthingtonDrive-In.org or their Facebook page.