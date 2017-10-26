Scoreboard: Sports results on Wednesday, Oct. 25

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Wednesday, Oct. 25. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Field Hockey—It took an extra period to clinch a playoff berth, but the Lady Knights qualified for the Class L tournament for the first time since 2014 with their fourth-straight win after edging EO Smith (5-7), 3-2, by a run in overtime on the road. Taryn Asselin and Gabrielle Petrone gave the Panthers a two-goal advantage at halftime with a pair of scores coming less than three minutes into the game. Emma Doran assisted Jenna Sheehan with a goal less than three minutes into the second half to bring the Knights to within one, and Doran returned to knot the score with a goal midway through the half, eventually sending the contest into overtime. The Knights wasted no time. Twenty seconds into the extra period, Sheehan set up Brooke Lynch on a pass to notch the game-winning goal. Maddie Belfonti saved two of EO Smith’s four shots on goal. Southington took 17 shots on goal and 14 penalty corners. The Knights will look to fight for better seeding in the state tournament when they wrap up the week with a road game at divisional Newington (0-13-1) on Friday. Game time is 3:45 p.m. Southington is currently 7-6, above .500 for the first time this season.

Girls Soccer—The Lady Knights settled for their second tie of the season after drawing, 0-0, with divisional Conard (9-3-2) on the road. The Knights fell, 1-0, to the Chieftains earlier in the season after a penalty kick was overturned. Olivia Sherwood saved four of Conard’s six shots on goal. Conard’s Mackenzie Brink saved seven of Southington’s 16 shots on goal. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host divisional Hall (5-6-2) on Friday. Game time is 3:45 p.m. Southington is currently 9-3-2.

Girls Volleyball—The Lady Knights earned their fifth-straight win and 12th shutout of the season with a 3-0 (25-16, 25-11, 25-15) sweep of nonconference Pomperaug (13-5) at home. Pomperaug is currently tied for fourth in the Southwest conference. Hannah Zelina helped pace the offense with eight kills and led at the net defensively with a pair of blocks. Other team leaders included the following: Sarah Myrick (8 kills), Haley Larrabee (13-for-14 serving with 4 aces), Lynsey Danko (9 digs), and Stephanie Zera (28 assists). The Knights will wrap up the week when they host divisional NW Catholic (5-14) tomorrow in their regular season finale. Match time is 6 p.m. If the Knights win, they will lock up the No. 2 seed in the Class LL tournament and either the No. 2 or 3 seed in the CCC tournament. Southington is currently 15-2 and second in Class LL behind Cheshire (18-0) and second in the CCC behind RHAM (17-0).

