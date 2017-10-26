Obituary: Maxine A. (Limmer) McElroy, 81

Maxine A. (Limmer) McElroy, 81, of Southington and formerly of Meriden, passed away on Friday, October 20, 2017 at the Jerome Home in New Britain.

Maxine was born in Southington on August 11, 1936 to the late Raymond and Hazel (Donahue) Limmer. She worked as a hairdresser in Meriden for many years. She loved the beach, Broadway shows and going to see her brother’s band.

Maxine is survived by her sister Dolores Maccio and her husband Dominic of Plantsville; 2 brothers, Jerry Limmer and his wife Judy and Roger Limmer and his wife Gloria, all of Southington, many nieces and nephews and lots of special friends from her Winter Grove community. She was predeceased by her husband Francis McElroy Jr. and longtime companion Donald Smith.

Family and friends may gather from 4 – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com