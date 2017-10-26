Obituary: Leigh M. Moses, 86

Leigh M. Moses, 86, of Southington, CT passed away on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at home. He was the beloved husband of Sandra (Lombard) Moses.

He was born on Feb. 6, 1931 in Portland, ME, the son of the late Russell and Lulu (Smith) Moses. He was a US Navy Veteran of the Korean War. Prior to his retirement he was a union master carpenter. Leigh was proud of his Navy Service; he had a love of photography, technology and boating. He was an avid reader but his passion was spending time with his grandchildren, he loved sharing his days and adventures with them. He was devoted to his family and a good friend to many.

In addition to his wife Sandra, he leaves his children Russell Leigh Moses and wife Jie Yu of Nanging, China, Patricia M. and husband Jeff DeBishop and David M. and Christine Moses all of Southington, CT, his cherished grandchildren Joel Ryan and Taylor Aaron DeBishop, Kayleigh Anne and Abigale Lynne Moses, 3 sisters-in-law, Sharon Ann and husband Edwin Brooks, Barbara Lombard and Patricia Lombard as well as several nieces, nephews and special cousins. He was predeceased by a brother Wolcott Newman Moses and a sister Frances Moses and a brothers-in-law William Dickey Lombard Jr. and David Lombard.

Funeral services were held at the Dolby Funeral Chapel, 434 River Road, Windham, ME. Burial with military honors was at North Gorham Cemetery.

