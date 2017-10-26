Obituary: Eunice C. (Wright) Tombari, 96

Eunice C. (Wright) Tombari, 96, of Southington, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Apple Rehab in Plainville. She was the wife of the late Walton J. Tombari for 64 years.

She was born on June 19, 1921 in Bayonne, NJ, the daughter of the late Emerson and Etta (Daniels) Wright. Eunice was a hairdresser and prior to her retirement she was employed by Lori Manufacturing in Southington.

She is survived by her children, Cheryl Urso and husband Joe of Ivoryton, Diane Tricarico, and Roger Tombari and wife Maureen all of Southington, she also leaves 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter Nancy.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at 11 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday from 9:30-11 am.

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com