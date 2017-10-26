Obituary: Claudia A. (LaRosa) Crooker, 72

Claudia A. (LaRosa) Crooker, 72, of Southington, passed away peacefully on October 21. She had been the loving wife of Kenneth A. Crooker, with whom she recently celebrated 50 years of marriage.

Claudia was born in Meriden and worked for many years at Southington Savings Bank. She was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church and had a strong faith in God. Claudia loved her entire family and absolutely adored her grandsons. She enjoyed cooking and loved the ocean.

In addition to her husband Ken, she is survived by her son Kenneth Crooker and his wife Carrie of Chesterfield, MO; daughter Kelly Angeletti and her husband Jeffrey of Henderson, NV; and 3 grandsons, Matthew and Daniel Crooker and Nicholas Angeletti. She is also survived by her brother Dominic LaRosa and his wife Gloria of West Hartford, sister Theresa Furino of North Haven, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father Ralph LaRosa, her mother Helen Sylvester, and her sister Grace Sieracki.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Claudia’s memory may be made to either the Franciscan Home Care & Hospice of Meriden or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 26 at Zion Lutheran Church, 531 Woodruff St., Southington. There are no calling hours and the burial will be private. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements.

