BFL Soup Nite…Serving soup with a smile

By SHERIDAN CYR

STAFF WRITER

As the cool breeze of fall rolled in, students, families and volunteers from the community came together for a warm bowl of soup at Bread for Life’s annual Soup Nite fundraiser, held at Southington High School Wednesday evening.

Over a dozen local restaurants donated some of their most delicious soups to the event. Middle and High School students became professional servers as they dashed to and from the kitchen delivering the soups to hungry guests.

“The real value of Soup Nite is comradery,” said Gloria Colonero from Bread for Life. “This brings neighbors together with neighbors, sometimes with neighbors they don’t even know they have.”

Colonero said that everything was donated by restaurants in or nearby Southington, including the beverages, desserts, raffle prizes, and of course the many delicious soups.

Several student organizations help out during the event, including the high school’s Key Club, the Leadership Club of DePaolo Middle School, and Kennedy School’s Drug Task Force.

One Key Club student, sophomore Daniel Mauro, was happy to volunteer for the event.

“It feels great to help out, and it helps me get some hours for my Key Club requirements,” said Mauro.

Bread for Life volunteers lent a hand, as well. “Doing stuff like this in the community gives you a good feeling,” said former teacher, Bill Taglia. “It’s time to give back, now that I have the time on my hands.”

Tickets sold at $8 for adults and $4 for children, and nonperishable food donations were collected at the door. All proceeds fund activities and community service events at Bread for Life.

