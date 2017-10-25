Volleyball clinches conference title

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

They clinched a seat in the Class LL tournament. They clinched the CCC West Colonial title. Now they’re aiming for the CCC West Region title.

As one of the top teams in the state, the Lady Knight volleyball team has carried a high standard all season long, and they’re starting to reap the rewards of those expectations.

If they win out their remaining three regular season matches, the Knights will be looking at a No. 2 seed in the state tournament. They could also be looking at a No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the CCC tournament. But according to Southington coach Rich Heitz, there could be greater things still yet to come for this team.

“If you ask any of the kids on our team, I don’t think they will openly tell you that we have played to our potential,” the coach said. “I think they all believe that there is a little extra in the tank for each one of them. The plan is to have that come out as we make the stretch run.”

Heitz said that the team’s ability to force opposing defenses to focus on every player and area of Southington’s offense has been a major benefit and contributing factor to the team’s success over the course of the season. Having multiple role players instead of just one star player on the floor has also helped balance out the team’s lack of height.

“When one player is not as effective one night, a teammate is picking her up. You like to see that,” said Heitz. “Our outsides are becoming a lot more productive than they were in the middle of the season, but we’d still like to see a lot more in that area just because we have to push so many balls out to the pin.”

The Knights will wrap up the regular season this week with contests against divisional Hall (11-7), nonconference Pomperaug (12-4), and divisional NW Catholic (4-13) in their regular season finale on Thursday, Oct. 26. Although they fell to Avon, 3-0, last Friday, the Knights still clinched the CCC West Colonial Division title with Conard’s 3-1 loss to Simsbury (11-7) on the same day. Southington is currently 13-2.

Win at Rocky Hill

OCT. 17—The Knights began the week on Tuesday by bouncing back from their 3-0 home loss to Avon, earning their 11th win of the season with a 3-0 (25-12, 25-8, 25-10) sweep of Rocky Hill on the road.

Haley Larrabee marshaled the offense with six kills and four aces, going a perfect 14-for-14 from the service line. Larrabee also controlled the net with a pair of blocks. Stephanie Zera anchored the defense with seven digs and dished out 21 assists.

Win at NFA

OCT. 19—The Knights earned their second-straight win a couple days later with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-21, 25-11) shutout at nonconference NFA, remaining undefeated on the road.

Zera led the team defensively at the net with a pair of blocks and dished out 33 assists. Zera also finished with 14 digs. Other team leaders from the match included Erica Bruno (10 kills), Julia Wells (13-for-14 serving with 5 aces), and Nolyn Allen (15 digs).

Win vs. Conard

OCT. 20—The Knights closed out the week on Friday by earning their third-straight win and 10th shutout of the season, blanking divisional Conard, 3-0 (26-24, 25-12, 25-13), at home. Southington defeated Conard, 3-0, earlier in the season as well.

Conard lost two of their star players to injuries midway through the second set. One of those players dove into the Chieftain bench trying to make a play.

Team leaders from the match included the following: Hannah Zelina (11 kills), Brooke Cooney (9-for-10 serving with 4 aces), Bruno (2 blocks), Allen (14 digs), and Zera (36 assists).

For this week’s box scores, click here: (southingtonobserver.com/2017/10/24/weekly-scoreboard-for-the-oct-27-edition). To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.