Scoreboard: Sports results on Tuesday, Oct. 24

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Tuesday, Oct. 24. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Girls Swimming & Diving—The Lady Knights recorded their second-highest score for a meet this season with a 96-82 rout of divisional Berlin on the road in their regular season finale, finishing undefeated on the road. The following finished first in the meet: Meghan Hammarlund, Julie Duszak, Maddie Symecko, and Gianna Perugini in the 200 medley relay; Duszak, Jenn Monte, Kara Zazzaro, and Olivia Fournier in the 200 freestyle relay; Fournier, Zazzaro, Andie Nadeau, and Hammarlund in the 400 freestyle relay; Fournier in the 200 freestyle (2:00.69) and 100 freestyle (55.44); Hammarlund in the 200 individual medley (2:26.90) and 100 backstroke; Duszak in the 50 freestyle (25.94) and 100 breaststroke (1:12.83); and Nadeau in the 500 freestyle (5:48.57). Symecko qualified for the Class LL meet in the 100 backstroke (1:06.75), while Hammarlund improved her state-qualifying mark (1:03.88) in the same event. Southington finished the regular season with an overall record of 8-2 (2-2 home, 6-0 away), going 3-2 in the CCC West Division. The Knights will enter the postseason next week when they compete at the CCC championship. The diving portion will be held at Miss Porter’s School in Farmington on Wednesday, Nov. 1, scheduled to start at 3:45 p.m., and the swimming portion will be held at the Cornerstone Aquatics Center in West Hartford on Thursday, Nov. 2, scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m.

For more in-depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.