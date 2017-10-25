Scoreboard: Sports results on Monday, Oct. 23

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Monday, Oct. 23. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Girls Volleyball—The Lady Knights earned their fourth-straight win and 11th shutout of the season with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-11, 25-9) sweep of divisional Hall (11-8) in their final road match of the regular season, remaining undefeated on the road (9-0) and in the division (5-0). Stephanie Zera went 10-for-11 serving with three aces and dished out 34 assists. Sarah Myrick paced the offense with nine kills, and Nolyn Allen anchored the defense with 11 digs. Brooke Cooney went 19-for-19 behind the service line and contributed with eight kills. Jenna Martin went 7-for-7 serving with three aces and contributed with four digs. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host nonconference Pomperaug (13-4) on Wednesday and divisional NW Catholic (4-14) in their regular season finale on Thursday. Pomperaug is currently third in the Southwest Conference. Southington is currently 14-2.

