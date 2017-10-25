Girls soccer blasts Avon, Hartford Public

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

It was certainly their most productive week of the regular season. The Lady Knight soccer team netted a total of 12 goals in two wins as they completed a pair of regular season sweeps. But coach Mike Linehan stressed to his players that the high-scoring games against lesser opponents doesn’t mean that Southington’s offensive woes are behind them.

“It wasn’t good for them and wasn’t good for us,” he said. “We practiced harder on Sunday than we did all year. I need to get last week out of their system.”

Whether it’s getting them thinking, moving off the ball, or putting them under pressure, Linehan has his girls honing in on the fundamentals, keeping them mentally and physically ready to play very highly, competitive games for the remainder of the regular season. But more importantly, he also has his girls honing in on another first-time accomplishment for the team.

A pair of 1-0 wins over Hall and NW Catholic and a 2-2 draw with Simsbury on senior night can be described as the accomplishments the Knights have had this season that they haven’t experienced in years. With three games left in the regular season all against divisional opponents with the CCC West Colonial title hanging in the balance, the Knights are currently tied with Conard atop the division.

“It’s a matter of reputation and pride,” the coach said. “There are still some people that may not believe in us. “This is an opportunity for us to separate ourselves and add to list of things we’ve done for the first time in a long time, proving to everyone that this team is a team preparing to make a run in the tournament.”

The Knights will be back on the turf this week against Conard (8-3-1) and Hall (4-6-2). Southington is currently 9-3-1.

Win at Avon

OCT. 16—The Knights earned their fifth-straight win with a 5-1 victory at Avon on Monday. The Falcons came out and took three quick shots on Southington’s goal within the first minute of the game, but Olivia Sherwood came up with the saves, and the Knights survived Avon’s opening offensive flurry, holding a 2-0 lead at the end of the half.

Shannon Litchfield marshaled the offense with a pair of goals. Abby Sowa contributed with a goal and an assist. Olivia Sherwood saved nine of Avon’s 13 shots on goal. Southington took 23 shots on goal.

Win vs. Hartford Public

OCT. 19—The Knights earned their sixth-straight win and eighth shutout of the season by blanking Hartford Public, 7-0, at home on Thursday.

Southington held a 6-0 lead at halftime, as seven different Knights scored. Melissa Drexler and Erin Palinkos scored their first goals of the season. Katherine Crouse assisted a pair of goals. Southington took 26 shots on goal and held Hartford Public without a shot on goal.

For this week's box scores, click here: (southingtonobserver.com/2017/10/24/weekly-scoreboard-for-the-oct-27-edition).