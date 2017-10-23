Wall of Honor induction ceremony today at 6 p.m.

On Monday, Oct. 23, the Southington High School Wall of Honor will induct its 11th class of honorees. The public is invited to attend a brief ceremony to recognize six former Southington High School students for their accomplishments after graduation.

The ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. in the lobby of the Southington High School auditorium.

This year’s honorees include Walter Hushak, Robert Calandra, Mark Boxer, and Stephen Gasecki.

Pfc. Charles Bradley Remer and Lance Cpl. Raymond Arthur Burgess will be honored posthumously. Both served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam Conflict and were killed in 1968.

The Southington High School Wall of Honor is dedicated to SHS graduates that have achieved one of the following accomplishments after graduation: significant local community service, outstanding awards received, noteworthy humanitarian work, and/or professional of lifetime achievement.

