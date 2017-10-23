Registration to vote for the municipal election ends Oct. 31

Tuesday, Oct. 31 is the last day to register to vote the upcoming municipal election. Registration can be done in person, on-line, or by mail.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7. Contests will include Town Council, Board of Finance, Board of Education, Planning and Zoning Commission, and the Board of Water Commissioners. Elections will be held at all 11 polling places: South End School (District 1), JFK Middle School (District 2), Derynoski Elementary School (District 3), Hatton Elementary School (District 4), Flanders Elementary School (District 5), DePaolo Middle School (District 6), Kelley Elementary School (District 7), Thalberg Elementary School (District 8), Tabernacle (District 9), Plantsville Elementary School (District 10), and Strong Elementary School (District 11).

Southington residents may register to vote in person by filling out Form ED 671—Mail-In Voter Registration Application. Forms are available at the registrar of voters office in Town Hall, 75 Main St. or at Southington.org, and can be submitted in person at the registrar of voters office or the library.

Mail-in registration must be sent to the registrar of voters office and postmarked on or before Oct. 31.

Online registration is available at Southington.org. To register on the town’s website, look under “departments” and click on Registrar of Voters/Election Department. On the right column of the screen, click “additional links” and click “register to vote.”

A special in-person voter registration session will be held in the Registrar of Voters office on Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

After Oct. 31, if a person is newly moved into the town and shows evidence of this, or has turned 18 years of age and shows birth certificate, or became a citizen after Oct. 31, or is in the military, these persons may register in person at the Registrar of Voters office until 5 p.m. on Nov. 6.

On Election Day, Nov. 7, these persons can register and vote in person at the Southington Town Hall lower level at the Election Day Registration location between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.