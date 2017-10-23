Police catch burglar on Mill Street

On Oct. 19, Greg Bolduc, 34, of Southington was arrested for breaking into a shed on Mill Street. The charges stemmed from an incident at a residence on Mill Street when an area resident reported that Bolduc was attempting to pry open a shed.

Bolduc fled the area on a bicycle before police arrived, but officers located him on Queen Street. He was taken into custody without incident.

Bolduc was charged with third degree criminal attempt to commit burglary, possession of burglary tools, third degree criminal mischief, and second degree breach of peace. He was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bristol Court on Oct. 30.