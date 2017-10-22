Scoreboard: Sports results on Friday, Oct. 20

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Friday, Oct. 20. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Field Hockey—The Lady Knights managed to get back to .500 for the first time this season since the opening week of play, earning their third-straight win and fourth shutout of the season by blanking Farmington (3-9-1), 2-0, at home. Brooke Lynch scored the game’s first goal less than three minutes into the game, Emma Angelillo capped off the victory with a goal on an assist from Nicky Martocchio with 35 seconds remaining in the half. The Knights took seven shots on goal and nine penalty corners. Maddie Belfonti saved five of Farmington’s 10 shots on goal. The Knights are just a tie away from qualifying for the Class L tournament for the first time since 2014 and will look to clinch a playoff berth next week when they travel to EO Smith (5-6) on Wednesday, Oct. 25 and divisional Newington (0-12-1) on Friday, Oct. 27. Southington is currently 6-6.

Football—In their closest-contested first half of the season, the Blue Knights returned to the turf after having a week off from the bye and clinched CCC Division I West for the fourth-straight year. Ryan Montalvo and Joe Koczera combined for six scores to lead Southington to a 42-20 win over New Britain (2-4) at home, remaining undefeated in the process. In his first game in the backfield this season, Montalvo put the Knights on the board first with a rushing touchdown from five yards out following punts by both teams on their opening drives. Following a punt by the Golden Hurricanes on their next possession, an interception thrown by Will Barmore led to a 12-play, 73-yard drive that resulted in a two-yard run past the pylons by New Britain quarterback Jahfari Newman, bringing the Hurricanes to within a point, 7-6, after a missed extra point. The Knights responded with a touchdown on their very next possession following a rumble of 48 yards down the sideline by Montalvo as time expired in the first quarter. The Hurricanes would go away, knotting the score at 14-14 on their next possession. Tahje Yopp found the end zone on a one-yard run for a touchdown and completed a pass to Kaiyon Gunn for the two-point conversion. On their next possession, a 67-yard completion from Barmore to Jamie Lamson set up a three-yard touchdown pass from Barmore to Koczera. On the ensuing kickoff, the Knights recovered an onside kick at New Britain’s 24-yard line, which turned into another three-yard touchdown pass from Barmore to Koczera to put the Knights up by two scores. The Hurricanes cut the deficit to eight, 28-20, on their next possession with just over a minute remaining in the half following a nine-yard dash by Newman and failed two-point conversion on a pass attempt. However, the Knights would go on to hold the Hurricanes scoreless in the second half. The Knights capped off the victory with a pair of one-yard rushing touchdowns by Koczera and Montalvo in the second half. Montalvo paced the backfield with 74 yards on 15 carries. Barmore completed 17 of 31 passes for 238 yards, throwing three interceptions. Lamson led all receivers with three catches for 91 yards. Koczera anchored the defense with seven tackles, including 5 assists. Sammy Thomson (2 passes batted down, 1 fumble recovery) and Ian Hall contributed with six tackles apiece. Sean Scanlon also recovered a fumble. The Knights will be back on the turf next week when they host East Hartford (5-1) on Friday, Oct. 27 for Breast Cancer Awareness Night. East Hartford is currently one of three teams with one loss in Class LL. Game time is 7 p.m. Southington is currently 6-0 and one of six undefeated teams in Class LL.

Boys Soccer—The Blue Knights earned their third-straight win and qualified for the Class LL tournament for the third-straight year with a 3-1 victory at Newington (4-8-1). The Knights will fight for better seeding in the state tournament next week when they host divisional Conard (8-3-2) on Tuesday, Oct. 24 and then head out on the road for divisional Hall (9-1-3) on Thursday, Oct. 26. Hall is currently tied for third in the CCC and tied for fifth in Class LL. Southington is currently 6-5-2.

Girls Volleyball—The Lady Knights earned their third-straight win and 10th shutout of the season with a 3-0 (26-24, 25-12, 25-13) sweep of divisional Conard (11-6) at home. Team leaders from the match included the following: Hannah Zelina (11 kills), Brooke Cooney (9-for-10 serving with 4 aces), Erica Bruno (2 blocks), Nolyn Allen (14 digs), and Stephanie Zera (36 assists). Although they fell to Avon, 3-0, last Friday, the Knights still clinched the CCC West Colonial Division title with Conard’s 3-1 loss to Simsbury (11-7) on the same day. The Knights will wrap up the regular season next week with contests against divisional Hall (11-7), nonconference Pomperaug (12-4), and divisional NW Catholic (4-13) in their regular season finale on Thursday, Oct. 26. Southington is currently 13-2.

SOUTHINGTON FALL RECORDS

Regular Season:

Week 1—3-0-1 (3-0-1).

Week 2—11-3-2 (8-3-1).

Week 3—19-9-2 (8-6).

Week 4—28-15-2 (9-6).

Week 5—39-20-2 (11-5).

Week 6—46-23-3 (7-3-1).

Week 7—57-24-3 (11-1).

Teams Qualified for State Tournaments—Girls Volleyball (13-2), Girls Soccer (9-3-1), Boys Soccer (6-5-2).

Teams that Clinched Division Titles—Football (6-0, 4-0), Girls Volleyball (13-2, 7-1).

Remaining Undefeated Teams—Football (6-0).

Runners’ Season Bests:

BOYS

Shane Leone (-)—16:39, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Conner Leone (-)—16:40.0, 10/17 at CCC Championship at Wickham Park, Manchester. Sean Young (-)—17:02, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Matt Penna (-)—17:10, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Ryan Slesinski (-)—17:19, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Jeff Hannigan (-)—17:37.64, 9/30 at Frank Kelley Invitational. Tanner Sperry (-)—17:55.03, 9/30 at Frank Kelley Invitational.

GIRLS

Kate Kemnitz (-)—20:27.23, 9/30 at Frank Kelley Invitational. Isabella Scalise (-)—20:37, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Julia Michnowicz (-)—20:46, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Natalia Adamczyk (-)—20:46.84, 9/30 at Frank Kelley Invitational. Sarah Minkiewicz (-)—20:54, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Laini Pizzitola (-)—21:09, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Kailey Schmarr (-)—21:11, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon.

Swimmers/Divers Qualified for Class LL Meet:

200 Freestyle (2:07.99)—Olivia Fournier, 1:59.86 (2nd improved), 10/18 vs. Conard at Southington YMCA; Andie Nadeau, 2:05.18 (1st improved), 10/4 vs. Hall at Southington YMCA.

200 Individual Medley (2:28.99)—Meghan Hammarlund, 2:24.16 (2nd improved), 10/18 vs. Conard at Southington YMCA; Maddie Symecko, 2:25.64 (1st improved), 9/27 vs. East Catholic at Southington YMCA.

50 Freestyle (26.69)—Olivia Fournier, 25.21 (2nd improved), 10/10 vs. Bristol Eastern at Dennis Malone Aquatics Center; Julie Duszak, 25.27 (3rd improved), 10/18 vs. Conard at Southington YMCA.

Diving (166.00)—Liz Beaulieu, 174.95, 10/6 vs. Farmington at Miss Porter’s School.

100 Fly (1:06.99)—Meghan Hammarlund, 1:03.13, 9/27 vs. East Catholic at Southington YMCA.

100 Freestyle (58.79)—Olivia Fournier, 54.94 (3rd improved), 10/18 vs. Conard at Southington YMCA.

500 Freestyle (5:51.99)—Andie Nadeau, 5:40.25 (3rd improved), 10/4 vs. Hall at Southington YMCA.

100 Backstroke (1:06.99)—Meghan Hammarlund, 1:04.56 (1st improved), 10/4 vs. Hall at Southington YMCA.

100 Breaststroke (1:17.99)—Julie Duszak, 1:11.39 (2nd improved), 9/27 vs. East Catholic at Southington YMCA; Patrycja Zajac, 1:13.71 (3rd improved), 10/18 vs. Conard at Southington YMCA.

