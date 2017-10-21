Letter: Reader supports Miceli for council

To the editor:

Dawn Miceli is running for her fourth term on the Southington Town Council. She is clearly visible at many town functions working for the betterment of the community. She has contributed countless volunteer hours to support our community through her involvement with various organizations such as UNICO of Southington, Southington Community Cultural Arts, the chamber of commerce, and the Southington Drive-In Committee.

She is dedicated to help the growth of Southington and is a role model for what public service is all about. Miceli always acts with integrity, caring, and thoughtfulness, traits that are useful during Town Council deliberations.

It is with great pleasure and honor that I endorse and highly recommend that you vote for Miceli for Town Council on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Helen Henne, Southington