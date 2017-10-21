Letter: Reader pays tribute to her friend

To the editor:

The passing of Alison Bernier Pickney caught all of us off guard. It brought back memories of my mom, who passed unexpectedly, 52 years old, 52 years ago.

I remember a neighbor saying, “The whole neighborhood is crying.” This week, the whole town was crying.

The world we live in is a mess. Can we change it? Alison set an example for all of us. She accepted everyone, regardless of their social standing, race, gender, or religion. She treated everyone as a friend. I never heard her say anything bad about anyone.

Maybe if we tried a little harder, and remember what Alison lived like, we could change our world.

Jean Edele Butler, Avon (formerly Southington)