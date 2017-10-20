Scoreboard: Sports results on Wednesday, Oct. 18

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Wednesday, Oct. 18. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Field Hockey—The Lady Knights earned their second-straight win with a 4-2 victory at nonconference Wamogo (0-9-2). Nicky Martocchio scored the game’s first goal to give the Knights a 1-0 advantage midway through the first half. The Warriors knotted the score with a goal with a little over six minutes remaining in the half, until the Knights regained the lead on a pair of goals from Jenna Sheehan inside of three minutes remaining in the half. This was Molly Dobratz’s first game back since she went down with an injury in the second game of the season. Dobratz assisted Sheehan on her first goal. The Warriors came within a score on a goal less than nine minutes into the second half, but the Knights pulled away on a Lauren Graef goal a little over a minute later. The Knights took 22 shots on goal and six penalty corners. Maddie Belfonti saved seven of Wamogo’s nine shots on goal. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host Farmington (3-8-1) on Friday. Game time is 3:45 p.m. Southington is currently 5-6.

Girls Swimming & Diving—Although they exceeded their season average with over 20 best times, Southington’s three-meet winning streak was snapped after the Knights fell by four points, 87-83, to divisional Conard at home in their lone meet of the week. Southington’s only two losses of the past two seasons have come at the hands of Hall and Conard. The Knights held a two-point advantage through the first four events of the meet, with the exception of a tie score in the 200 individual medley. The Chieftains knotted the score again after the 100 fly, but jumped out in front by two with second and third-place finishes in the 100 freestyle and wouldn’t look back the rest of the way, finishing all but one of the remaining events with either first-place finishes or second and third-place finishes. The Chieftains held an 81-75 lead following the 100 breaststroke, and the Knights need first and second-place finishes in the 400 freestyle relay to win the meet. As the anchor of Southington’s top 400 freestyle relay, Olivia Fournier was two lengths behind Conard’s Natalie Turner before she hit the water off the block. Fournier eventually caught up to Turner on the final turn into the wall and passed her out on the last lap to give Southington a first-place finish by six tenths of a second. However, the Chieftains clinched the win with a third-place finish 15.25 seconds later. The following finished first in the meet: Meghan Hammarlund, Julie Duszak, Maddie Symecko, and Gianna Perugini in the 200 medley relay; Duszak, Perugini, Andie Nadeau, and Fournier in the 200 freestyle relay; Hammarlund, Nadeau, Symecko, and Fournier in the 400 freestyle relay; Fournier in the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle; Duszak in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke (1:11.77); and Hammarlund in the 100 fly (1:04.26). The following improved their Class LL times: Fournier in the 200 freestyle (1:59.86) and 100 freestyle (54.94), Hammarlund in the 200 individual medley (2:24.16), Duszak in the 50 freestyle (25.27), and Patrycja Zajac in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.71). The following seniors we honored at the meet for senior day: Gina Calo, Isabella DiFusco, Olivia Fournier, Jess Monte, Cheyanne Young, Patrycja Zajac, Kara Zazzaro. The Knights will be back in the pool next week when they travel to divisional Berlin on Tuesday, Oct. 24 for their regular season finale. Meet time is 6 p.m. Southington is currently 7-2.

For more in-depth coverage, see our weekly print edition.