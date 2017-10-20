Scoreboard: Sports results on Tuesday, Oct. 17

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Tuesday, Oct. 17. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Cross Country—The Knights entered the postseason when they traveled to Wickham Park in Manchester for the third time this season to compete in the CCC championship. Conner Leone paced the boys teams to a fifth-place finish out of 30 teams, taking fifth out of 229 runners with a season best time of 16:40. Shane Leone (37th, 17:30.4), Matt Penna (45th, 17:38.4), Sean Young (52nd, 17:48.4), and Ryan Slesinski (61st, 18:01.3) also scored. Tanner Sperry (69th, 18:09.9) and Ben Palladino (83rd, 18:21.2) contributed. Hall’s Trey Cormier (16:13.1) beat out Manchester’s Joe Pearl (16:23.7) by a little over 10 seconds to win the boys varsity race, leading the Warriors (42) to a conference title over Tolland (90). The Lady Knights weren’t far behind. Isabella Scalise paced the girls team to a sixth-place finish out of 27 teams, taking 36th out of 203 runners with a time of 21:05.8. Natalia Adamczyk (40th, 21:12), Kate Kemnitz (41st, 21:12.2), Sarah Minkiewicz (52nd, 21:34.2), and Kailey Schmarr (54th, 21:39.4) also scored. Julia Michnowicz (65th, 21:57.9) and Laini Pizzitola (88th, 22:50.1) contributed. Hall’s Jenna Zydanowicz (18:28.6) beat out Manchester’s Kate Hedlund (19:10.5) by a little under a minute to win the girls varsity race, as Hall (102) finished runner-up to Glastonbury (65) for the conference title. Southington will head back to Wickham Park for the Class LL championship on Saturday, Oct. 28. The girls race is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m., and the boys race is scheduled to start at 1:35 p.m. The divisional start lists are to be posted by the CIAC by 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Field Hockey—The Lady Knights earned their fourth win and third shutout of the season by blanking Windsor (1-11), 7-0, at home. Southington held a slim 1-0 lead at halftime and exploded with six goals in the second half. Alina Calderone marshaled the offense with a pair of goals. The Knights took 15 shots on goal and nine penalty corners, holding the Warriors to just three shots on goal. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to nonconference Wamogo (0-8-2) on Wednesday and then return home to host Farmington (3-8-1) on Friday. Southington is currently 4-6.

Girls Volleyball—The Lady Knights earned their 11th win and eighth shutout of the season with a 3-0 (25-12, 25-8, 25-10) sweep of Rocky Hill (6-10) on the road. Haley Larrabee marshaled the offense with six kills and four aces, going a perfect 14-for-14 from the service line. Larrabee also controlled the net with a pair of blocks. Stephanie Zera anchored the defense with seven digs and dished out 21 assists. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to nonconference NFA (6-8) on Thursday and then return home to host divisional Conard (10-5) on Friday. Southington is currently 11-2.

