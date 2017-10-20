Scoreboard: Sports results on Thursday, Oct. 19

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Thursday, Oct. 19. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Girls Soccer—The Lady Knights earned their sixth-straight win and eighth shutout of the season by blanking Hartford Public (1-12), 7-0, at home. Southington held a 6-0 lead at halftime, as seven different Knights scored. Melissa Drexler and Erin Palinkos scored their first goals of the season. Katherine Crouse assisted a pair of goals. The Knights will be back on the turf next week when they travel to divisional Conard (8-3-1) on Wednesday, Oct. 25 and then return home to host divisional Hall (4-6-2) on Friday, Oct. 27 in their final home game of the regular season. Southington is currently 9-3-1.

Girls Volleyball—The Lady Knights earned their second-straight win and ninth shutout of the season with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-21, 25-11) sweep at nonconference NFA (7-9), remaining undefeated on the road. Stephanie Zera led the team defensively at the net with a pair of blocks and dished out 33 assists. Zera also finished with 14 digs. Other team leaders from the match included Erica Bruno (10 kills), Julia Wells (13-for-14 serving with 5 aces), and Nolyn Allen (15 digs). The Knights will wrap up the week when they host divisional Conard (11-5) on Friday. Match time is 6 p.m. Southington is currently 12-2.

