Scoreboard: Sports results on Monday, Oct. 16

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Monday, Oct. 16. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Soccer—The Blue Knights earned their second-straight win after edging Avon (6-4-2) by a goal, 2-1, at home. Avon’s Danny Kamenetskiy scored the game’s first goal seconds before halftime to give the Indians a 1-0 advantage, but Joe Colaccino knotted the score with a goal in the 46th minute. On a long pass to the top of the penalty box with Avon players running into position, Elijah Rodriguez gathered the ball, boxed out a defender, and dribbled towards the middle of the field. He lofted a shot that just snuck under the crossbar where a leaping goalie couldn’t reach it and rolled all the way down the back of the net for the game-winning goal in the 68th minute. The Knights took eight shots on goal and four corner kicks. John Griffin saved two of 10 shots on goal. The Knights are now a tie away from qualifying for the Class LL tournament for the third-straight year and will look to clinch a playoff berth when they wrap up the week with a road game at Newington (3-7-1) on Friday. Game time is 3:45 p.m. Southington is currently 5-5-2.

Girls Soccer—The Lady Knights earned their fifth-straight win with a 5-1 victory at Avon (1-10). Southington held a 2-0 lead at the end of the first half. Shannon Litchfield marshaled the offense with a pair of goals. Abby Sowa contributed with a goal and an assist. The Knights took 23 shots on goal. Olivia Sherwood saved nine of Avon’s 13 shots on goal. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host Hartford Public (1-11) on Friday. Game time is 3:45 p.m. Southington is currently 8-3-1.

For more in-depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.