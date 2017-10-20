Obituary: Richard A. Nackowski, 73

Richard A. Nackowski, 73, of FL. passed away Dec. 29, 2016 after a tragic motorcycle accident.

He was born Jan. 14, 1943 the son of the late Stephen J. Sr. and Mary (Marut) Nackowski. He was an automotive appraiser and owned and operated his own business, Accurate Automotive Appraisers. He lived in CT most of his life moving to Jensen Beach, FL where he retired with his family. Richard loved the game of golf. He dedicated his life to his family and was loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his daughter Tracy A. Pelletier, his grandsons, Michael L. Pelletier III, Richard R. Pelletier, Anthony Mitchell Jr. and Seth Mitchell, his great grandchildren, Jayce and Madison Pelletier. He also leaves his sister Kathleen LaPorta and brother Stephen J. Nackowski Jr.

A graveside service will be held Oct. 28 at St. Thomas Cemetery at 10 am.