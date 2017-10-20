Obituary: Meliney (Riccio) Marcheselle, 85

Meliney (Riccio) Marcheselle, 85, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away Monday, Oct. 9, 2017 at the Salmon Brook Center in Glastonbury. She was the (love of his life) wife of the recently deceased Leonard Marcheselle. Meliney was always by Leonard’s side whether cheering him on or helping in any way she could to enable him to contribute his time and effort to various community organizations. Theirs was a beautiful marriage and you can be sure Meliney could not be on this earth long without her soul mate.

She was born May 30, 1932 in West Hartford, the daughter of five children of the late Fiorino and Emilia (Scoppetta) Riccio. She had retired from the Southington Board of Education. She had been a parishioner of St. Aloysius church and was a charter member of the Emblem Club #527.

She is survived by her three daughters and their husbands of which she was very proud: Meliney and James Schulz of Glastonbury, LynnMarie and Richard Lopatosky of Southington and Leanne and Dr. Thomas Pazik of Greeley, CO. She also leaves 6 grandchildren that she so loved, Sara and Alexander Walker, John Schulz, Amylynne and Christian Moore, Bethany and Sgt. 1st class Justin Mottoshiski, Laura and Tanner Kinde, Dr. Alicia and Nick Huckaby and 3 great grandchildren, Raegan Moore, Jackson Moore and Tyce Kinde. Also left to mourn her, loving older sister and brother-in-law, Ellen and Tony DeTuccio of Newington, sister-in-law, Jean LaVigne of East Hartford and many nieces, nephews, and special friends, notably John and Diana Porrini, the best neighbors, ever!

Meliney’s family would like to extend special thanks to the following people who took great care of her and enabled her to live comfortably at home during the past three difficult years: Dr. Alkesh Patel of Southington, Companions and Homemakers awesome aides, Iris Delgado, Annmarie Pascal and Ann Marie Durand, the caring hospice support team at Hartford Healthcare at Home, Jeff, Alissa, Brian, Debbie, Jane and Cecilia, and finally, from Franciscan Ever There Care, sweet, kind, Nina Caro, and the aide that became part of the family and is truly an angel on this earth, Charmaine Rattray.

A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. at St. Aloysius Church, 255 Burritt St. Plantsville. Burial will be held at noon at the Veteran’s Cemetery in Middletown. Calling hours will be Friday 4-7 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. Donation may be made in her memory to Bread for Life, PO Box 925, Southington, CT 06489. For online condolences, and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com