Obituary: Harold R. Costello, 84

Harold R. Costello, 84, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017 at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, after a brief illness. He was the loving husband of the late Augusta (Olsen) Costello for 48 years.

Harold was born on May 18, 1933 in Little Falls, New York. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marines Corp. He was the owner and operator of the former Air Conditioning Centre in Plantsville for over 30 years.

Harold is survived by two sons, Greg and wife Michelle Costello and Christopher Costello and two granddaughters, Mikayla and Mackenzie Costello, all of Southington. In addition to his wife Augusta, he was predeceased by his grandson Spencer Patrick Costello.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Harold’s memory may be made to the Arc of Southington, 201 W. Main St., Plantsville, CT 06479 or to Southington Band Backers, Blue Knights Marching Band, P.O. Box 114, Plantsville, CT 06479.

Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 from the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville with a 10:00 a .m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Aloysius Church, 99 Burritt St. Plantsville. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be held from 4 – 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at the funeral home.

