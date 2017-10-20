Music of the Knights is this weekend

Fans will get a chance to see the award-winning show, “When one door opens,” when curtains open for the Music of the Knight this weekend. On Saturday, the Blue Knight marching band will host 18 marching bands to their annual competition. The event begins at 2:45 p.m. on the high school football field.

Marching bands from all over the state come to compete in this Gold Showcase Event, hosted by the Knights.

Opening numbers from JFK and DePaolo Middle Schools kick off the full day of music, as bands perform and compete against each other. Tickets cost $10 ($5 for students) and are sold at the entrance. Free parking is available at the high school and nearby public areas. Shuttle buses are available to transport attendees between schools and specified areas.

The Knights will not compete, but they will demonstrate their show which has won two more first place awards over the last two weeks. At the Cheshire Competition on Oct. 7, they scored 86.45. At the Lyman Hall Competition on Oct. 14, they scored 89.55. For more info, visit the Southington High School Marching band on Facebook